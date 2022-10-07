Foot PSG – Mbappé vs Neymar, the PSG locker room finally talks about it

The relationship between Neymar and Mbappé is no longer as complicit as at the start of the season. A weight for the locker room? A PSG player decided to answer.

This is one of the few shadows at the rather convincing start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain. The hierarchy is difficult to perceive between the stars of the club after a very complicated summer. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé, with his contract extension, took power after having carried PSG in recent seasons. During the 2021-2022 financial year, he took charge of the Parisian club and is now the headliner of Christophe Galtier’s team. To the point that the capital club probably tried to get rid of Neymar in the offseason, even if number 10 did not find a buyer. But above all, the Brazilian changed his attitude and left twice as strong at work, to be clearly the strong man at the start of the season.





Recently voted best Ligue 1 player of the month for August, Neymar challenged Mbappé during a penalty against Montpellier, and he shows exemplary involvement every day. To the point of rebalancing the forces of a locker room that is said to be cut in two, with a Brazilian resentful of having been pushed out for the first time in his career.

Mbappé unhappy at PSG?

On the pitch, the two players act as if nothing had happened, even if the complicity is no longer so obvious, and Mbappé has forgotten several times to serve his teammate who is much better placed in recent weeks on big occasions. In any case, this situation does not prevent PSG from advancing, and for their teammates, the tension in the locker room is really not at the level of what the press announces. In Spain mainly, it is regularly known that Mbappé is unhappy to see that the Parisian leaders did not necessarily listen to his grievances during the summer, and that he continues to feel isolated while he is the headliner. .

Mbappé depressed like never before at PSG? https://t.co/idxFKUs3pG — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) October 4, 2022

But for Vitinha, a convincing PSG rookie this summer and who is therefore entering a star locker room for the first time, none of what is said is true. “ The atmosphere in the dressing room is the best possible. The French and international press tends to digress a lot. The truth is that the atmosphere is great. I am very happy to be in a team where we all get along very well. The team is amazing “, confided the Portuguese midfielder for ESPN Brazil.

A Mbappé-Neymar connection finally found?

A rare and reassuring message, as the Parisian players do not often answer these questions about the relations between the stars of the team. And as on the ground, Vitinha was thus impeccable and played it collective in his response on this delicate subject. In any case, PSG and the Neymar – Mbappé duo will once again be expected in Reims as the French striker missed his match against Benfica. Despite a Lionel Messi in great shape, the Parisian club needs its effective and accomplice attackers, as at the start of the season, to fully find a smile.