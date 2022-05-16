Foot PSG – Messi above LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG did it

Lionel Messi hasn’t lost everything at PSG. He was named the number one highest paid athlete in the world by Forbes magazine.

Since his departure from FC Barcelona and his victory in the Copa America, Lionel Messi has found himself in difficulty on the sporting level. Despite winning the Ballon d’Or, his performances with Paris SG did not live up to expectations, and his first season was a huge disappointment for Parisian fans and La Pulga followers. Nevertheless, in one area, Lionel Messi is still the best. This is obviously the financial aspect. The American economic magazine Forbes has unveiled its ranking of the highest paid sports personalities in 2022, and the Argentinian is there at the top.

The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes in 2022, per @forbes: 1️⃣ Leo Messi, $130M

2️⃣ LeBron James, $121.2M

3️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo, $115M

4️⃣ Neymar, $95M

5️⃣ Steph Curry, $92.8M

6️⃣ Kevin Durant, $92M

7️⃣Roger Federer, $90.7M

8️⃣ C. Alvarez, $90M

9️⃣Tom Brady, $84M

🔟 G. Antetokounmpo, $81M pic.twitter.com/BdHBAarzV5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 11, 2022

Over the past year, Lionel Messi has indeed pocketed 127 million euros, which places him at the top of this ranking for the second time in his life, after 2019. And yet, the number 30 of Paris SG has lowered his salary with the end of his huge contract at FC Barcelona, ​​in order to join PSG, where he earns 20 million per year. But in terms of sponsorship, Lionel Messi is doubling his efforts and his agreements found, particularly in cryptocurrency and the Socios company, bring him colossal sums. Without counting its more classic partners like Pepsi, Lays, Adidas or recently the Saudi Arabia tourist office. For the first time since 2013, his image is as valued as that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has remained the most “bankable” footballer for sponsors all this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the podium





These colossal revenues, also obtained thanks to the opening of new contracts through Paris SG, with in particular a very advantageous image right at his signature, therefore make Lionel Messi the highest paid athlete at present. . Ahead of LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, but also ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who takes third place in this prestigious ranking. If the two players are no longer necessarily fighting for victories in the Champions League and will find it difficult to claim the Ballon d’Or this year, they still know how to reward their talent as much as possible. CR7, who arrived at Manchester United this season, therefore takes his place on the podium with 110 million euros earned over the last year, ahead of Neymar.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the crisis is coming…

Incomes, for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which are calculated before taxation, specifies the magazine Forbes, which also reveals some interesting information. Namely that the best athletes on the planet have seen their income drop by 6% over the last year. Nothing to worry about, especially since the link with the Covid 19 pandemic is still there. And if the sums earned by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo obviously remain colossal, this is likely to continue to fall in the years to come, the time being no longer for salary increases for the two players who are inevitably approaching the end of their career.