Foot PSG – Messi and Neymar upset by Luis Campos?

Paris Saint-Germain has three recruits in sight to complete its transfer market. With a victim named Leandro Paredes, which doesn’t sit well with everyone.

Among the players called to strengthen the Parisian workforce, is Fabian Ruiz, whose signature should be done this week. The Spanish midfielder arrives from Naples and represents a strong desire from Luis Campos to find a player capable of giving volume and precision to the PSG midfield, which is already not lacking. Result, after the recruitments of Vitinha and Renato Sanchez, and still the presence of players like Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, even Idrissa Gueye for the moment, Leandro Paredes is seen as a player too many in the eyes of his leaders.

An offering to Messi that matters





The Argentinian is however a special case, and could crystallize tensions against the backdrop of the transfer window. There is first of all the most important, the sports sector, and the former AS Roma responds present at the start of the season, like his brilliant decisive pass for Lionel Messi against Clermont, he is in legs, precise and sharp. Not necessarily the profile of a player on departure. Seeing him evolve like in recent weeks, the supporters say to themselves that Leandro Paredes can still render great service, including in big matches where it is also sometimes necessary to go to coal. But it’s not the fans who make the choices, and Luis Campos is convinced that Paredes will have to look elsewhere when Fabian Ruiz signs. Juventus is already in the ranks, and a transfer of 20 million euros is mentioned, in order to join a certain Angel Di Maria in Piedmont.

Messi and Neymar are keen on Paredes

But this departure could be badly experienced internally, says Le Parisien. Considered Neymar’s bodyguard upon his arrival, Paredes is very much appreciated by the Brazilian, and Lionel Messi also sees him as a very useful player, with whom he intends to evolve in the Argentine selection at the next World Cup. The two stars do not necessarily have a say, but they do not currently see why PSG parted ways with their 29-year-old midfielder. The arrivals in this game sector justify in the eyes of Luis Campos such a choice, and also the possibility of recovering a good sum of money, which PSG has a lot of trouble doing in this month of August.