Foot PSG – Messi and PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo can shake

Always announced on departure, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League this season. The Manchester United striker is keen to keep his record as the top scorer in the history of the competition. A performance threatened by his eternal rival Lionel Messi after his excellent start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Cristiano Ronaldo case is not settled at Manchester United. For the clash won against Liverpool (2-1) on Monday evening, the 37-year-old striker was only a substitute. Manager Erik ten Hag indeed preferred Marcus Rashford, whom the Portuguese only replaced in the 86th minute. This is the proof that his desires elsewhere have not disappeared. For long weeks, we know that the Mancunian has expressed the wish to leave. The former Real Madrid player wants to join a team qualified for the Champions League.





We know the particular determination of CR7 in the most prestigious of European competitions. The one in which he holds the historic record for the number of goals with 141 units. Moreover, this is perhaps one of the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely wants to play this tournament. Casually, his main competitor Lionel Messi, with 125 achievements, is not that far away. Especially since the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker is having an excellent start to the season.

Only 16 goals difference

The former captain of FC Barcelona already has four goals in as many games in all competitions this season. This individual and collective form could well contribute to a good European career, and why not until the final, with a total of 13 games to catch up with Cristiano Ronaldo? The hypothesis cannot be completely ruled out if the Portuguese international only plays in the Europa League with the Red Devils this season. Suffice to say that the Manchester United center forward would be annoyed to see his eternal rival steal one of his finest records.