Foot PSG – Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, PSG will hit harder

Since the takeover of Paris Saint-Germain by Qatar in 2011, the capital club has been piling up football stars. Yet, PSG are still experiencing the same problem, but this time Luis Campos has a solution.

To succeed in conquering its Holy Grail, namely the Champions League, Qatar Sport Investments has long thought that it would be enough to spend hundreds of millions of euros in the transfer window to bring together a dream team and that everything would necessarily succeed. In 2020, this almost happened, as PSG came close to winning the C1, Bayern Munich brutally ending the Parisian dream in the final. But since then, the Champions of France have again piled up disappointments, the last against Real Madrid having been brutal. Rather than adding once again a prestigious reinforcement, on the side of Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s new adviser, we tried to find the common point in all these European disillusions. And for Luis Campos, the solution was obviously obvious, since the latter plans to very quickly bring in a new member of Christophe Galtier’s staff to correct this recurring problem.

PSG have a cardboard mind, we have to settle that

It is obvious, whether during the comeback in 2017 against FC Barcelona, ​​against Manchester United in 2019 or this year against Karim Benzema and his teammates, the major problem was not the poor form of Neymar, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé. PSG’s big bug is mental and it happens every year. As soon as it gets a little stuck for the Parisian team, it’s an explosion in full flight. The elimination scenario in Madrid demonstrated this to the highest degree, when Donnarumma conceded the equalizing goal, Mauricio Pochettino’s team completely lost control, showing incredible fragility. And that is why the decision was taken in agreement with the management of Paris Saint-Germain to urgently recruit a psychologist. According to L’Equipe, a full-time shrink should quickly join PSG, with the main mission “trapromote team spirit. »





For years, several European clubs have worked on the mental aspect of their team, but at Paris Saint-Germain it had never been a priority. With the revolution announced in June by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, we had to expect this kind of announcement, because in 2022 not working in this sector is an aberration. By signing a psychologist, whose salary will be less than that of Parisian footballers, PSG can solve many of its problems during games with a huge stake. To Neymar’s tears after the lost final against Bayern Munich, we could finally see smiles in the Champions League. It is now necessary to find the specialist able to settle this, there is no doubt that Luis Campos will find the lucky one, why not in another club.