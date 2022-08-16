Foot PSG – Messi will break everything at PSG, a Barça star announces it

Lionel Messi had a difficult first season at PSG. The sanction was immediate with his absence from the list of 30 nominated for the Golden Ball. But his start to the season is much better and former Bulgarian player Hristo Stoichkov expects him to return to his true level.

The shock wave was strong in Spain, Argentina and in the world of football. Lionel Messi is not one of the contenders for the next Ballon d’Or which will be awarded in October. This had not happened since 2005 for the sevenfold Golden Ball. The logical conclusion to the struggles he has faced since signing for PSG in August 2021. His goals and assists stats have plummeted in twelve months, his influence has been limited and criticism has been harsher towards him. Alongside Kylian Mbappé, Messi almost appeared old-fashioned within the Parisian club.

No more grief, Messi is back!

It is all the more striking as the Argentinian lifted his seventh Ballon d’Or last December. At that time, some considered this victory due more to his reputation than to his performance on the field. Hristo Stoichkov was notably very severe, considering that Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski deserved the reward more. The Bulgarian legend of Barça, friend of the Pulga, returned to his remarks at ESPN Argentina. He moderated his past analysis, indicating that he did not recognize the player he adored in Catalonia at PSG. A drop in form due to his hasty transfer, which should not happen again this season according to him. Quite the contrary.

A year ago today, Messi became a PSG player ✍️ pic.twitter.com/0TfB8csFgG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 10, 2022

” In principle yes, now he is happy. I have a very good friendship with him, with his father, with the family. The first year, I suffered because I see a friend who is suffering. I still saw him with the eyes of Barcelona. Above all, I saw a boy with a face that for me was not that of Leo Messi. […] Today I see him happy and this year he will break everything “, did he declare. An impression shared by many PSG supporters after a start to the season which saw Messi score three goals in three matches in all competitions. Showing in passing all his Barcelona vista.