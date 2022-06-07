Foot PSG – Messi without Pochettino, he will finally have fun at PSG

Barring an improbable turnaround, Mauricio Pochettino will no longer be PSG coach next season.

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, Mauricio Pochettino is more than ever on the start. New sporting director of the Parisian club, Luis Campos has drawn up a shortlist of potential coaches for PSG next season and Mauricio Pochettino is not one of them. It will be interesting to see the reaction of the executives of Paris SG after the probable ousting of the Argentine coach. Compatriot of Mauricio Pochettino, will a certain Lionel Messi be better off without the former Tottenham coach at the helm of PSG? The question does not even arise according to Angel Di Maria, who is certain that “La Pulga” will be better next season. The departure of Pochettino will not affect Messi according to Di Maria, convinced that the former number 10 of FC Barcelona will delight the Parc des Princes next season after a first year of adaptation.

Di Maria talks about Messi, Pochettino and his departure





“It seems they also want the coach out. There will be a very big change, but I think Messi can handle it. This will help him to be much better next season. I think he’s going to start very well because he ended up contributing goals, giving assists, feeling very comfortable and adapting more and more at the end of last season.” explained Angel Di Maria before discussing the situation of PSG as a whole as well as the tribute he received from Parisian supporters before his departure. “There are other players who will surely leave. Mine was the easiest because they didn’t have to renew me. On the one hand it hurt and on the other it didn’t hurt. I left in a very special way. It was an unforgettable night, that an Argentinian in another country had a goodbye like mine, not everyone does. The affection of the PSG supporters, those behind the goal, is the most difficult thing to achieve. When I go outside, that they sing for me alone and that they made a fresco for me to sign are things that remain in the memory. launched Angel Di Maria, who will not forget the beautiful tribute from PSG supporters and who hopes that Paris will shine next season with Lionel Messi and probably without Mauricio Pochettino.