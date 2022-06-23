Foot PSG – Messi’s brilliant season, PSG can’t believe it

Through his various interviews granted this week, the president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaïfi underlined the good deal made with Lionel Messi. The Argentinian striker did not necessarily shine on the pitch, but he lived up to all expectations off it.

What results for Lionel Messi’s first season at Paris Saint-Germain? Opinions are far from unanimous at the capital club, whose supporters expected much more. The Argentinian striker, whistled by the Parc des Princes after elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League, was very often disappointed when he wore FC Barcelona last season. Yet Lionel Messi’s debut is the pride of management. Nothing to do with the sporty aspect of course. President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is simply delighted with the profitability of his star.

Everyone is after Neymar. In the meantime, the one who scored 4 goals with PSG in one season is Messi… — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) June 22, 2022

” I am sure that next season we will see the best Messi. After just one year, his transfer is already a financial affair “, boasted the leader to La Gazzetta dello Sport. He who already underlined the economic side in the columns of Le Parisien. ” Money is important. We don’t want to lose moneyhe assumed. Take Messi: we pulled off an incredible deal, both on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, it is already profitable. Indeed, the revenue linked to the signing of Lionel Messi has exceeded Paris Saint-Germain’s expectations.

A record PSG thanks to Messi

The club welcomed new sponsors and for the first time in its history, the bar of 300 million euros was reached in sponsorship income this season, after a sudden increase of 13%. But that’s not all. Box office revenue also increased, as did marketing figures. Paris Saint-Germain reached the million shirts sold this season, a record for the club, knowing that 60% of the tunics distributed were flocked in the name of the Pulga! So regardless of his performance and his net annual salary of 40 million euros, Lionel Messi is the delight of Parisians.