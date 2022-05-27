Foot PSG – Neymar, a “ridiculous puppet” who must leave PSG!

Pushed out by PSG this summer, Neymar intends to stay in Paris during the transfer window.

Asked by the media Oh My Goal about his intentions during the summer transfer window, Neymar was very clear with the leaders of PSG, who would like to push him out in the coming weeks. “For my part, I want to stay in Paris. Nobody told me anything, but on my side, it is clear that I want to stay” warned Neymar, who has become undesirable at Paris Saint-Germain in the eyes of Qatar. And for good reason, the Brazilian star has not always behaved professionally in recent years, which eventually tired the leaders of PSG as well as Kylian Mbappé, who obviously has a say in this kind of boiling file after his death. contract extension until June 2025.





Contacted by L’Equipe, a close friend of Neymar confirmed the trend that the Brazilian wanted to stay despite the club’s desire to part with him. “Nobody contacted us to tell us that Neymar was on the market. We were pressured to extend last year. We extended. We still have several years of contract. That’s all we know” launched a close friend of the Brazilian international. However, a departure from Neymar would be excellent news for Paris Saint-Germain according to Rolland Courbis, who was not kind to the PSG number 10 on the RMC antenna. Without language of wood, the ex-coach of OM and Montpellier knocked out Neymar, whom he considers to be much more harmful and less useful to the club of the capital than Lionel Messi, in spite of the more advanced age of the Argentine.

Rolland Courbis knocks out Neymar like never before

“Neymar has been injured non-stop for at least four years. Neymar’s two months after the elimination against Real Madrid, who cares. We want to make comparisons between Messi and Neymar, I’m going to give you my comparison between the two. Lately, I had a giggle when I heard that Neymar (30 years old) is younger than Messi (34 years old). But physiologically, Neymar is 45 years old! We must not joke, we must stop comparing Neymar with Messi who was in a year of adaptation. In Mbappé’s calculations, Messi is the one who gives him the most passes. Neymar, whether he’s on the pitch, whether he’s back from the Rio carnival… Neymar seen from the outside and inside, it’s a ridiculous puppet! » analyzed Rolland Courbis, mercilessly with the PSG star and who is actively campaigning for the departure of Neymar this summer.





It now remains to find an interested club for the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain, which will not be an easy task during this summer transfer window given the salary of the player, who receives 4 million euros per month at PSG. A few weeks ago, interest from Manchester United had leaked but with the appointment of Erik Ten Hag, who is already not hot to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo, this lead fell through. The name of Neymar also circulates in Barcelona, ​​where President Joan Laporta maintains the fantasy of a return of the Brazilian… provided that he is free. Finally, the most credible track for Neymar in the event of departure from PSG this summer or later is that of a transfer to the United States. Patron of the American franchise of Inter Miami, David Beckham would no doubt welcome the arrival of Neymar, who is also courting Lionel Messi. But in the short term, it is at PSG that the Brazilian star should evolve, to the delight of Rolland Courbis.