Foot PSG – Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to the transfer window, Chelsea explains

Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo may change clubs this summer. Chelsea refused both and the explanation falls.

In one year, everything has changed for Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the summer of 2021, the Brazilian had extended his contract at PSG and everything seemed to be going well for him, who had finally found his rhythm and his desire to shine with the capital club. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo was very close to leaving Juventus for Manchester City, before finally signing for Manchester United and making an incredible comeback. The two men have not succeeded in their season, individually and collectively, and they now see their summer in a different light.

Neymar exempted for PSG-Quevilly https://t.co/ysWVSKOSug — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) July 15, 2022

For the Portuguese, staying at Manchester United is not an option, as CR7 cannot imagine starting a season without playing in the Champions League. The former Real Madrid knocked on several doors, but the one leading to PSG closed. Just like Chelsea, which despite its change of ownership and its intentions to make an impression with the arrival of the American Todd Boehly, did not follow up on the possibility of offering Cristiano Ronaldo. And the response was the same when it came to deciding on the recruitment of Neymar. Despite the call from the foot of Thiago Silva, who dreamed of seeing his compatriot land at Stamford Bridge, the Blues did not push this track further. And yet, the price asked by Paris SG is far from being as frightening as the 220 million euros disbursed in 2017. But the problem is elsewhere, and Thomas Tuchel has made it known to its leaders.

CR7 and Neymar break Tuchel’s plans

According to the Daily Mail, the German coach is in daily contact with the owner of Chelsea, and he wanted to let it be known that he was not in favor of the arrival of players like Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo. And it’s not because of the past collaboration between Tuchel and the Brazilian in the PSG jersey. The English daily affirms it, the problem comes rather from the pattern of play turned towards the collective that the ex-coach of Borussia Dortmund wants to put in place, and the fact that the tactics would necessarily change if Neymar or CR7 were to put down their suitcases at the Blues. At a time when Chelsea have managed to get rid of Romelu Lukaku to bring in Raheem Sterling but also Kalidou Koulibaly, the manager of the London club dreams of regaining the cohesion of the group which had made the strength of the European champion 2021. And in this perspective, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have no place in his eyes.





But beware, Tuchel is not the only decision maker at Stamford Bridge either. In the event of a great opportunity for one of the two world stars, Todd Boehly could very well decide to take action. The idea of ​​offering himself a great player at a reduced price is indeed in the mind of the American, who knows that Chelsea also have a reputation to restore after a complicated last season due to the forced transfer of power from Roman Abramovich. with the war in Ukraine.