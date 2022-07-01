Foot PSG – Neymar and Messi fired, PSG goes crazy!

Eager to sell Neymar, PSG is also not opposed to the departures of Presnel Kimpembe… and Lionel Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain transfer window officially closed on Thursday evening with the signing of Vitinha from FC Porto for 40 million euros. Luis Campos is in charge and the Portuguese has the will to change things at PSG, where the revolution is brewing. The proof, Neymar has been placed on the transfer list by the capital club, which wishes to continue its project with fully motivated players whose professionalism is beyond doubt, which is not really the case with the Brazilian. For other reasons, Presnel Kimpembe will not be retained and could pack his bags in the event of a proposal reaching 50 million euros. In addition, COPE tells us that another cador from the PSG locker room is likely to empty his locker this summer… it is Lionel Messi.

PSG ready to part ways with Messi?





After a lackluster season (11 goals, 15 assists in all competitions), Lionel Messi is not unanimous within the staff of PSG. Some leaders would like to rebuild the attacking sector of Paris with younger and dynamic players like Gianluca Scamacca, the rising star of Italian football, currently in Sassuolo. Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, Lionel Messi could therefore be gently pushed towards the exit. The information is nevertheless to be taken with a grain of salt because at the same time, Le Parisien reveals that six players have been identified as indisputable holders by Christophe Galtier as well as Luis Campos… and Lionel Messi is one of them alongside Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Verratti and Mbappé.

Empower Mbappé

💥 Information @pedro_morata 💣 The map of the new direction deportiva del @PSG_inside are you selling to Messi there is @neymarjr a la mayor brevedad possible 🆕 The idea is to build a new PSG with menos colors and a more competitive team 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/T3pb9w0xPM — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 30, 2022

Nevertheless, Pedro Morata, the Copa journalist who revealed this information, insists on PSG’s desire to hunt stars who are more there to sell shirts than to score goals in important matches. The idea would therefore be to dismiss Messi and Neymar in order to show that Kylian Mbappé has full powers with a rejuvenated team. Operations which both seem very difficult to carry out on paper, especially since the Argentinian is convinced that he will show himself to be of a whole new level with PSG this season. And contrary to what may have been said by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi about Neymar, clearly pushed towards the exit, the Parisian leaders will never dare to publicly claim that the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is no longer in the odor of sanctity at Paris one year after his recruitment. Difficult to find your way around and to disentangle the true from the false, but the next few days will undoubtedly be rich in lessons and the first press conferences by Christophe Galtier will perhaps help to remove this doubt.