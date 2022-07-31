Foot PSG – Neymar and Messi trap PSG, Paris risks humiliation

While PSG will play its first official match this Sunday against Nantes, two files are stirring behind the scenes. If Paris wants to sell Neymar, the club wants to extend Lionel Messi. Two stars and two different problems.

All new, all beautiful. Christophe Galtier never tires of seeing the stars Neymar and Lionel Messi in his squad. And on Saturday, for the last training session before the Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv, the French PSG coach appeared very close to the two players. Still, in practice, the former Nice technician knows, the door is wide open for Neymar if a club makes an offer capable of convincing the Parisian leaders, who hope that their number 10 does not take this threat lightly. At the same time, Christophe Galtier also sees Joan Laporta and Xavi flirt more and more concretely with Lionel Messi, even if no operation can be done during this last month of the transfer window. Faced with these two stars, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has however found that the decisions taken in recent years by PSG were inconsistent and he could pay dearly.





As the sports daily explains, on the side of the Parisian officials, we want to extend the contract of the sixfold Ballon d’Or until 2024. And this despite the resounding and permanent declarations of the officials of FC Barcelona, ​​​​who want to erase the stain left last year when they fired Lionel Messi. As we know, the Pulga is linked until 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain, but there is a clause in the contract which allows this contract to be extended for one season. The only concern for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, this clause must be validated by both camps, in other words Leo Messi must agree to stay one more year, and PSG cannot strictly impose anything on him, even if the French champions want he will be there until 2024. Enough to raise the threat of a return of Lionel Messi to Barça or a free departure for the United States in twelve months. And this clause highlights even more the contract of Neymar, who was entitled to diametrically opposed treatment.





Indeed, unlike Lionel Messi, Neymar has a contract with an additional season that the Brazilian player could activate even if Paris Saint-Germain did not want it. And the PSG and Seleçao star did not hesitate to do so last June, just when the Qatari president made it clear that he was ready to let Neymar go. Result, on July 1, and of his own volition, Neymar signed up for one more season with the capital club, the Brazilian striker was now under contract until 2027 with a contract at 30 million euros per season. In the wake of Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension, Nasser Al-Khelaifi promised a revolution within PSG, these two files show that it was time for these mistakes to end.