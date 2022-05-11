Foot PSG – Neymar and PSG, this intimate denies a divorce

Neymar has experienced a new season full of emotions on the side of PSG. Whistled and mocked, the Brazilian does not want to let go of the matter in the French capital.

Neymar is an exceptional player. But at 30, he certainly hasn’t had a career at the level of his talent yet. It must be said that the crack of PSG has not been spared from injuries since his arrival in the capital in 2017. Also, his behavior does not play in his favor, between a questionable lifestyle and performances not always up to par. height of expectations. Despite everything, Neymar remains a crack, capable of winning a match for PSG at any time. This season, the former Barça has scored 12 goals and 8 assists in 27 games played. A record criticized by some fans and observers of PSG, who are not against the departure of the Brazilian this summer. But still under contract until 2025 with PSG, Neymar Jr does not intend to give this pleasure to his detractors.

Neymar won’t let go of PSG this summer

According to information from Brazilian journalist Isabela Pagliari, very close to the Neymar clan, there is no chance of Neymar Jr leaving PSG this summer. On instagramshe said in particular on the subject: ” In my humble opinion, there is a 0% chance that he will leave PSG. First, because he has a contract. Then the World Cup, this year in November, is in Qatar, the state where the owners of PSG come from. (…) The chances that Neymar stays at PSG? 100%! He will stay at PSG. He has his contract, the World Cup in Qatar…”. However, this exit comes at a time when Sport recently indicated that PSG are not opposed to the idea of ​​parting ways with Neymar if an offer of 90 million euros arrives this summer. A scenario that seems unlikely given the amount but especially the emoluments that the Brazilian receives in the French capital. The Auriverde genius sees PSG paying him almost 4 million euros a month, which few clubs can give him.

Neymar hit by the whistles





Recently taken aback by some of the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes, Neymar still wants to turn the situation around. During an interview with Diego Ribas, relayed by Bein Sportsthe Brazilian could not hide his disappointment : “ Of course, no one wants to be booed, let alone when playing at home. It’s sad, but I had to find strength somewhere. I remembered all the people who helped me get to where I am now, and I try to play for them when I’m faced with this.”. On his way, Neymar also attacked the treatment of social networks, too harsh towards him according to him: ” Social media can help or hurt you very quickly. I think it does more harm than good. Because if you play well and read about it, that’s good news and smiles. But when you don’t play well, you make a mistake and you go on social media, it’s not good for your head. If there’s no one to help you get through those times, it’s pretty hard. Social media is a very dangerous thing.” The upcoming offseason should therefore do good for Neymar who, suspended, will be absent in Montpellier in Ligue 1 next weekend. He therefore only has one match left to play, it will be against FC Metz on May 21 at the Parc des Princes.