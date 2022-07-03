Foot PSG – Neymar at Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo makes PSG cry

Neymar pushed out, Cristiano Ronaldo asking to leave, Chelsea are at the center of rumors of this crazy summer to come. Real hope for PSG?

The football world thought it had seen an extraordinary summer of 2021 with the club changes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks apart. But we will probably have to get used to world stars who are on the move, since CR7 is once again starting from Manchester United, and Neymar is pushed out by Paris SG. The disappointment of the absence of the Champions League on the one hand, and the revolution putting an end to the bling-bling on the other, cause major palpitations on the transfer window.





And regarding these two rumours, Chelsea find themselves at the center of interest. This is obviously no coincidence since the London club is a serious candidate for the most prestigious trophies each season, whether in the Premier League or the Champions League, won in 2021. In addition to this, the Blues have changed owner, Roman Abramovich being forced to sell the club to the American Todd Boehly, who arrives with big means and the will to impose his touch within the London club. One of the two stars who could mark a new era at Chelsea, Frank Leboeuf is well placed to know.

To score goals, you need CR7

The former Blues defender is now a consultant for ESPN, and he has given his opinion on the possibility of signing Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo. “ Between the two, honestly, I choose Cristiano Ronaldo. They need someone to finish the actions and he is surgical at this level. Neymar, it’s not going to happen I think, I don’t think Tuchel wants it. He had so many problems at PSG with him “, delivered Frank Leboeuf which obviously refers to the words of Thomas Tuchel on his departure from PSG. The German coach felt that Neymar was not always reliable and therefore became difficult to manage, despite his talent and big heart.

So, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar, the new Chelsea boss has a choice. Its possibilities go even beyond that, since the names of Raphinha and Sterling are also cited on the side of Stamford Bridge. Without forgetting Ousmane Dembélé, who is negotiating painfully with FC Barcelona, ​​​​but is currently free to sign wherever he wants. The sometimes-cited PSG have pulled out of the race, leaving Chelsea as one of the few non-Barca suitors for the French winger. The race is therefore on at all levels, even if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi does not necessarily expect a miracle from the Premier League for the sale of his number 10. Indeed, Neymar is not really attracted to the Premier League , a championship that does not suit him in his eyes, and it would take an incredible proposal for him to agree to question everything by signing in England four months before a World Cup where he plays a lot.