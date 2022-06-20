Foot PSG – Neymar at United, Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG, a crazy project!

In the PSG revolution, the idea of ​​parting with Neymar makes perfect sense. The Brazilian feels unsaleable, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave Manchester United changes everything!

Pushed out by Paris SG who no longer believe him really capable of carrying the Ile-de-France team on his shoulders in the years to come, Neymar has no intention of moving. The deal is clear and the few clubs that can afford his services, like Newcastle, do not have a profile to make the Brazilian dream. Whether in terms of the climate, but also more seriously the ability to play in the Champions League, which is currently reduced among the Magpies. It is therefore difficult to imagine for PSG Neymar being seduced by a new project to the point of agreeing to pack his bags.

Manchester United’s plan for Neymar

Nevertheless, the status of the Parisian number 10 could well be brought to change in the French capital, where his status as an untouchable and immutable holder will end up being called into question if the PSG recruits beautiful people in attack. Which he is quite capable of. A situation that Manchester United is following closely according to El Nacional, who claim that the Red Devils have a plan for this summer, even if it looks complicated to put in place.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the incredible divorce? https://t.co/92S1ZQBmE2 — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) June 18, 2022

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to go elsewhere after realizing that Erik Ten Hag did not at all advocate a system and a game mentality that were favorable to him. The departure of the Portuguese, the club’s top scorer all the same last season, would then encourage the Board of Old Trafford to take on a new gondola, as the Mancunian club is also greedy for stars. A real desire to always occupy the top of the bill even if “United” is not qualified for the next Champions League.

120 million euros for Neymar

The Catalan newspaper thus announces that Manchester United is considering, if the situation were to lend itself to it, to make an offer of 120 million euros which would be considered sufficient to recover Neymar. But what about the game system advocated by the new Dutch coach with the Brazilian? For El Nacional, the two are compatible and the former Ajax coach is convinced that the “Ney” can find his true level with responsibilities, expectations, and higher competition than Ligue 1 with the Premier League. Neymar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, this is an idea that could appeal to Luis Campos, for whom the rejuvenation of the workforce and the promotion of a game much more based on the collective is the key to the future success of Paris SG.





Last element that suggests that this transfer has a chance of happening: MU claims to have arguments to convince Neymar. A three-year contract in particular, but nevertheless a salary revised downwards compared to his huge contract with Paris. But above all, the assurance, without Cristiano Ronaldo on one side, and without Lionel Messi and Mbappé in the legs like at PSG, that he will be the real and only star of the Manchester United project. It could also start a new cycle at the Red Devils, who have paid a heavy price for costly and very unprofitable investments in recent years.