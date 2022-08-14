Foot PSG – Neymar better penalty shooter than Mbappé? The numbers have spoken!

PSG easily disposed of Montpellier (5-2) this Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes. But the Ile-de-France result was quickly overshadowed by the start of a falling out between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

At PSG perhaps more than elsewhere, periods of calm are rare, very rare. While the French champions are having an almost perfect start to the season in sporting terms, a first major challenge awaits Christophe Galtier. Indeed, the PSG coach will have to manage the egos of his players, who have been talked about again this Saturday evening. The return of Kylian Mbappé to the Parisian team was carefully scrutinized. If the world champion scored, his attitude did not please at all. Withdrawn, sulky, annoyed, Mbappé even left some of his partners in frustration. Especially Neymar, who apparently didn’t appreciate the Frenchman taking the first penalty of the game, which he missed. At the end of the match, the Brazilian’s anti-Mbappé likes on Twitter left little room for doubt, when he was the subject of the status of penalty takers at PSG.

Neymar and Mbappé, who is the best?

Agora é oficial, Mbappe é quem bate os pênaltis no PSG. Claramente isso é coisa de contrato, pois em nenhum clube do mundo que tenha Neymar, ele seria o segundo cobrador, nenhum!!

Because por causa do contrato, Mbappe é o dono do PSG!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/05kK1AbPG2 — Neymargiabr🇧🇷🔛 (@Neymargiabr) August 13, 2022

Neymar is renowned for being an expert in exercise, which Mbappé is not. The fact that the tricolor crack took the ball from him to shoot before him did not please the Brazilian. To find out statistically which is the best penalty taker between Mbappé and Neymar, The Team did the accounts in the last few hours. And it appears that the gap between the two stars is not so obvious in proportion to their age (Neymar is 30 years old and Mbappé 23 years old). In all, Neymar has taken 85 penalties in his career and has a success rate of 82.3%. Mbappé has taken less than thirty and has so far had 80% success in the exercise. In the end, the one with the best success rate among the PSG workforce is none other than Sergio Ramos (85%). But it must be said, Neymar almost never misses since his arrival at PSG in 2017, with only three missed attempts. He therefore appears legitimate to be the undisputed shooter of the capital club. But in private, Mbappé maintains his desire to take responsibility for taking penalties. This is not the first time that Neymar has been at the heart of a PenaltyGate at PSG. Twice, in September 2017 against OL then in January 2018 against Dijon, the former Barça player had ignored Edinson Cavani’s desire to take penalties, causing the Parc des Princes to rumble and whistle.

Galtier tempers somehow





Christophe Galtier, a little embarrassed on the subject at the end of PSG-Montpellier, wanted to temper things, specifying that for this meeting, “it was the chosen order”. Kylian Mbappé therefore had to take the first penalty and Neymar the second. Rid of real competition for a few months in the exercise at PSG, Neymar will once again have to deal with that of Kylian Mbappé. And the Frenchman recently saw his status change positively at PSG, which is not necessarily the case with Neymar, in the hot seat at the start of the transfer window. Its good start to the season nevertheless calmed the ardor of the Ile-de-France region on this point. Unless his estrangement with Mbappé is prohibitive for the management, which still has to deal with attitude problems …