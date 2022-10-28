Foot PSG – Neymar fired by PSG, the truth comes out

Who wanted the skin of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain last summer? Kylian Mbappé in person or the leaders of the Ile-de-France club? The answer finally comes.

Sparkling at the start of the season, Neymar meets expectations at all levels at Paris Saint-Germain. He is in good physical shape, goes through games without any problems, is collective in his game and his defensive efforts, and he multiplies decisive actions offensively. A real treat for Christophe Galtier who relies on him to have an almost perfect start to the season with no defeats on the clock and stars on fire. Quite a long way since last summer, when Neymar was coming out of an end to the season where he had once again disappointed, and had been whistled in several consecutive home games by the public at the Parc des Princes.

A revolution that could not take place

But with the recovery and his return from vacation ahead of time, the Brazilian showed a new face. Impossible to know if he was stung in his pride after a hectic transfer window or if he is giving his all to be in top form with the World Cup. But in any case, the former prodigy of Santos, candidate for the Ballon d’Or when he was at FC Barcelona, ​​almost got fired from PSG before even resuming with the club of the capital.





Le Parisien, who recently revealed the figures of Kylian Mbappé’s contract signed during his extension, looked into the relationship between the French striker and the Brazilian. The latter has seriously deteriorated in recent months, Neymar no longer necessarily being considered an essential star of the Parisian club to seek the major title in Europe. But contrary to what has been said in recent months, it was not the French striker who asked for number 10 to be ejected from the French champion club.

Qatar had enough of Neymar

Journalist for Le Parisien and PSG specialist, Sébastien Nieto reveals how things really went during the summer, and in particular the fact that the Qatari leaders believed that Neymar was harming the development of Mbappé and had therefore themselves decided to part ways with their number 10.” The new sports management is led by Luis Campos who has been close to Kylian Mbappé since his Monegasque years. He is looking to rebuild the team and wants to surround Mbappe as best he can. But the PSG is blocked by its financial means and does not manage to recruit as it wished. A few points will be lacking, such as the absence of a new defender and especially a new striker supposed to support Kylian Mbappé. And at the same time, PSG are also looking to part ways with Neymar. This is a request made by the Qatari shareholder. But it won’t. The center of the new project is Mbappé for Qatar. And to put him in the best conditions, that means without Neymar, a player who gets injured regularly and whose sporting performance questions “Said Sébastien Nieto, for whom Nasser Al-Khelaïfi sought to make room for Mbappé by finding a new club in Neymar. And this without success, even if the PSG has no complaints about the performance of its Brazilian in recent months.