Foot PSG – Neymar fired by Puma, Brazil wonders

Much criticized for his position, Neymar fully assumes his support for Jair Bolsonaro, far-right candidate for the presidential election in Brazil. An initiative that could have deprived him of his huge sponsorship contract with the Puma brand.

Neymar is no longer a controversy. Last month, the Paris Saint-Germain striker took to social media to support Jair Bolsonaro. In reality, it’s not really a surprise since the Brazilian international had already joined the far-right candidate’s camp in 2018. The former Santos player therefore assumed his choice in the face of controversy. ” We talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion they are attacked by the same people who talk about democracy. Will understand “, had reacted Neymar, without deleting his video calling to vote for Jair Bolsonaro.

These images, however, had enough to cause big problems for the Parisian, thinks Rodrigo Tavares. Like many other observers, the journalist from the daily Folha de Sao Paulo noticed that the player was wearing a Puma sweater in his video. The brand therefore found itself embroiled in this support and therefore in the controversy. Neymar obviously has the right to express his opinions. But the columnist recalls that the star’s sponsor boasts of his values. And that some competitors would have taken action in the same situation.

Puma refuses to comment

For example, Nike parted ways with Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood on charges of rape and assault. Then Adidas interrupted its partnership with Kurt Zouma who had abused his cat. Some will say that these cases are not comparable with Neymar’s position. Either way, Rodrigo Tavares believes that Puma, knowing the player’s views when he signed in 2020, could have ripped up their contract at €25m a year. Obviously this will not be the case. Moreover, the German company refused to discuss the subject.