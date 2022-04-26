Foot PSG – Neymar fired from PSG this summer to calm the Ultras?

Unlike Lionel Messi, who will stay well, Neymar could leave PSG during the next summer transfer window.

In parallel with the Kylian Mbappé file, which Paris Saint-Germain is still trying to extend, the capital club will have to manage the Neymar case in the coming weeks. Back in timid form, the Brazilian international will nevertheless not be retained by PSG in the event of an offer during the summer transfer window. It must be said that Neymar embodies with the supporters what is wrong with the club, namely an obvious lack of professionalism and a starification that has become unbearable for the Ultras, who shunned the Parc des Princes to celebrate the title of champion of France on Saturday evening. after the draw against Lens (1-1). On the RMC antenna, journalist Florent Gautreau advised PSG with a view to the transfer window and for him, it is clear that Paris must send Neymar out, even if it means paying for it. It would be a very strong message sent to the supporters by the management, which would make a nice step in favor of a reconciliation.

Neymar towards a departure from PSG?

🗣💬 @DanielRiolo : “The number one solution for PSG is to separate from Neymar as soon as possible.” #RMClive pic.twitter.com/7gJeRabvkK — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) April 25, 2022

“There is something that could make everyone agree at PSG except the footix, this is the case of Neymar. This case is emblematic for the future of Paris. The management can score a strong blow and overturn the table in terms of communication with the supporters by parting ways with Neymar. By finding a solution to get Neymar out and explaining why and communicating about it, you can reverse everything, for example if in Doha they understood that there were problems related to Neymar and the supporters. A new sporting director could carry this message by comforting Messi but leaving Neymar, telling the supporters that PSG understood their dissatisfaction. Neymar is no longer a soccer player… He talked about quitting Brazil, going to MLS, he’s no longer a soccer player! They have to take out the checkbook if necessary to get Neymar out, but they have to get him out.” analyzed the After Foot consultant, convinced that the departure of Neymar could help patch up the Ultras of PSG and the Parisian club this summer. The bet is tempted, now remains to be seen if the management of the Ile-de-France will risk it.