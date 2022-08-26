Foot PSG – Neymar fired, PSG warned him!

One month from the end of the transfer market, everything can still happen regarding the future of Neymar, from whom PSG would like to part.

His good mood, his early return from vacation, his sudden taste for interviews and commercial solicitations, Neymar returned to Paris SG with much better intentions. Not to spoil anything, he is clearly in great shape at the start of the season and the preparation has been well digested, judging by his form during the Trophée des Champions against Nantes. The new Neymar is starting to make people dream again, and there is no doubt that this positive attitude will allow him to receive a more than adequate welcome from PSG supporters during the next matches at the Parc des Princes. Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and Parisian fans know that a great Neymar over the season can lead to great things in May.





Nevertheless, all these good intentions do not at all make us forget the real situation of the Brazilian at PSG. The leaders of the capital club did not appreciate his attitude in recent seasons, and they were disappointed by his level of performance and seriousness. The Emir of Qatar clearly wanted the skin of the former prodigy of Santos, and that has not necessarily changed, although obviously Neymar’s behavior helps to pass the pill.

Mbappé no longer believes in Neymar

And if the Brazilian is also irreproachable, it is because the click took place well before the recovery. According to El Confidencial, Neymar was warned by PSG that the doors for a departure were wide open this summer, and that this threat had to be taken seriously. Despite his contract extension and the fact that few clubs can afford his services or have grace in his eyes, the former Barcelona player has been threatened with being fired at all costs from PSG. He was notably reminded that his supporters in the locker room were really few, and that even Kylian Mbappé did not really feel the need to keep Neymar at all costs at Paris SG to achieve the objectives set. A hell of a cold shower for the Brazilian, who still considered himself untouchable, and understood that this was no longer the case at all.

With a new coach and a new game system, everyone is finding their place, and a departure from Neymar is no longer mentioned for the moment. But this can still evolve, the PSG having sent messages to European clubs that the offers could always fall on the office of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and that they would be studied if the need arose. A way to continue to put pressure on the Parisian number 10, even if this means of influencing his behavior will stop in September.