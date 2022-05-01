Foot PSG – Neymar has a blast at PSG, he can focus on his real goal

If PSG wants to get rid of Neymar in the transfer window, the reciprocal is not in order and the Brazilian loves being in Paris. Unsellable at all levels.

Another disappointing season for Neymar at PSG, who failed to bring his team to the Champions League, and shone intermittently in Ligue 1. Not enough for a player bought for 222 million euros, even if the Brazilian does not is not responsible for the amount spent by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to bring him from FC Barcelona in 2017. Injuries, disappointing performances and a slightly too festive attitude are too much for the Emir of Qatar, who seems no longer believe Neymar capable of returning to his best level, and clearly regrets the extension offered to his number 10 last year. A royal contract which the Brazilian intends to take advantage of, as he made it known without taking the gloves off after the title of champion of France won. “They will get tired of whistling me because I have three years left on my contract. Me, I’ll stay, so either they stop, or they’ll have to take some more air “Warned Neymar, for whom the story is far from over with Paris SG.

Only England can welcome him

🩺 The autopsy of Neymar Jr’s 410 career goals Fuoriclass! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/g3KSE60Yae — MoreZanFootball (@MoreZanFootball) April 30, 2022

And yet, the French club would dream of finding him a way out, if only to start again on a sound basis within his group. A return to Spain is now to be forgotten, and PSG must bet on a rich English club to save it on the spot. Hopes are slim, as his golden contract allows him to stay quietly in Paris for the next three years. Especially since the Brazilian has no intention of changing air. This is the revelation of the Brazilian media UOL, for whom Neymar is convinced that PSG is the best for him at the moment.

A lover in Paris and a big dream in Qatar

Not only has the former Santos prodigy got used to his life in the capital perfectly, but he has also found happiness in his love life with his officially announced affair with Bruna Biancardi. Within the Parisian club, he benefits from the best salary of the team within a club which aims to win the Champions League. A perfect scenario for Neymar, who aims to devote his start to next season to getting into optimal shape with a view to… the 2022 World Cup. The World Cup in Qatar is his number 1 objective, for what he already has. announced as his last World Cup probably. An announcement that had surprised, and had even worried within the PSG, where one wonders if the Brazilian is still as eager to work hard to fill his prize list with prestigious titles and to get a Ballon d’Or which has long been his promised.





For the moment, the Parisian leaders are certain of two things: Neymar is almost impossible to move for this summer, and he will give his all to the recovery with the aim of being in great shape in November, when Brazil will call on him for the World Cup in Qatar. For the rest, knowing if Neymar will find the level which will allow him to bring PSG to the top of Europe, the questions are always in order. And the fans no longer believe it too much, they who have particularly targeted the Brazilian during the last matches at the Parc des Princes.