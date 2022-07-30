Foot PSG – Neymar has lost nothing, he is dribbling justice in Brazil

Expected in Spanish justice in October, Neymar avoided the double penalty in Brazil where he was still expected around the corner for tax evasion. The PSG star can breathe.

Pursued by the Spanish courts for irregularities during his transfer from Santos to FC Barcelona, ​​Neymar will be the star of the high-profile trial announced for the month of October. In theory, the PSG player risks a prison sentence, a ban on playing football and a dizzying fine for having wanted to hide the real amount of his transfer in order not to pay the DIS company which owned 40% of his rights. Focused on his season at PSG and the World Cup in Qatar, Neymar didn’t need that, but he can’t escape the procedure forever either. This is not the first time that justice has looked into his methods, which have already cost him vertiginous fines.

PSG: Neymar in prison before the World Cup, thank you Barcelona https://t.co/R3pufPN08r — Foot01.com (@Foot01_com) July 27, 2022

Suffice to say that Neymar’s lawyers are not idle, but they at least had a victory which is far from trivial. Indeed, the number 10 of PSG was also the subject of proceedings in Brazil for tax evasion, but the regional court decided to drop the charges, announces the EFE press agency. It was the second time that the “Ney” was prosecuted for tax evasion in his country, and the prosecution had proposed an agreement to avoid carrying out a trial which could go as far as criminal. The court, however, ruled there was not enough evidence to seal a deal, and quashed any further lawsuits over Neymar’s tax situation.

Neymar delays paying his fines

The Seleçao player would still have late payments from his first conviction, but the delays are still within the limit of the acceptable, and prevent any new procedure from being launched. Initially fined 35 million euros for undeclared payments in 2011 and 2013 while still a Santos player, Neymar has since contracted a cohort of lawyers to have that amount reduced. What he managed to do. And for the rest, the PSG player largely drags out and staggers the reimbursements, which the legal proceedings of his lawyers allow. Since 2020, an injunction has been in progress, thus suspending the payment of his fine until the final judgment has been rendered.

💫 @10Ronaldinho x @neymarjr 💫 History was being made 11 years ago today in the Brasileirão 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Rpqi1YDQr2 — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) July 27, 2022

In the eyes of justice, there is therefore nothing to rush an action, which was in any case completely independent of what is happening in Spain regarding his first transfer. But in Neymar’s entourage, it is estimated that the player is doubly sanctioned for the same fault, and the player believes that he must already pay a heavy fine in Spain, for the same reason that also earned him a conviction in Brazil. Suffice to say that the file is complex and not necessarily close to ending, even if it is for another subject that the number 10 of Paris SG will be on the dock next fall.