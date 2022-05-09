Foot PSG – Neymar in Barcelona, ​​PSG soon in La Liga?

PSG conceded a surprising draw against Troyes (2-2) this Sunday evening in Ligue 1. Neymar, scorer against the Aube club, has already left the capital to join Barcelona.

PSG is already guaranteed to be crowned champion of France for the tenth time in its history. But at the end of the season, the heads are already elsewhere. Facing Troyes this Sunday evening, Mauricio Pochettino’s men chained a third draw in a row in Ligue 1. Scorer, Neymar Jr will not have been undeserved and appears to be in good shape in recent weeks. However, the Brazilian is often criticized for his lack of professionalism since his arrival at PSG in 2017. His many evenings (poker in particular) or his repeated injuries do not play in his favor. Also, his tendency to go to Barcelona as soon as he has the opportunity annoys. Shortly after the meeting against Troyes, the former Barça wasted no time in heading to Catalonia.

Neymar, a cliché that makes people talk

📲 Neymar enjoying his two days off in Barcelona ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NmXnRxLmYt — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) May 9, 2022

While his teammates Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé are currently in Madrid to take advantage of their two days off, Neymar is in Barcelona, ​​probably to visit his son. The Brazilian does not hide it since he published a snapshot of him on Instagram in front of the Mediterranean, enjoying the Barcelona sun. A casual photo that has not left indifferent on social networks. On Twitter in particular, some Internet users did not really appreciate the approach, Neymar being a little too used to returning to Barcelona according to them … “Parisian supporters taken for idiots once again, he does everything to be hated and leave PSG » ; “Let it stay” or “Tough life. He scored a penalty and played 90′. Good rest to him because his life is not simple. Go Paris otherwise”, could be seen as comments on the subject. Note that for a few weeks, information indicates that Doha would be ready to let Neymar leave this summer in the event of good offers for the Brazilian. Departure or not from Neymar, the summer promises to be hot in the capital.