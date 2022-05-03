Foot PSG – Neymar is progressing in Poker, he can thank PSG

Neymar has already confided in the recent past, he does not see himself doing like Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and playing football until he is almost 40 years old. He prefers poker.

The Brazilian seems to have lost his passion for football, and has already made it known that he will certainly play his last World Cup in Qatar, at only 30 years old. Despite this, he still has a long-term contract with PSG, and can see the future very calmly. This is also obviously the case financially, where he has been one of the highest paid players on the planet for almost 10 years now, which puts him in the shelter for a while if he does not don’t do anything.

Neymar does not have Champions League level





For his post-career, Neymar has in any case clear ideas, and he wants to become a professional poker player. There is still a long way to go, since for the moment, the number 10 of PSG remains an average player. He participated last weekend, just after the match against Strasbourg, in a tournament in Monte-Carlo. This meeting with a starting price of 25,000 euros allowed the Brazilian to measure himself against other followers of the discipline. He finished the tournament in the middle of the table, 29th out of 74 registered. On RMC, specialists have analyzed his game, and they have Neymar a serious player. “He is a player who is ‘Tight-agro’ (tight-aggressive). I’ve played with him quite a bit in 250 tournaments. He pretty much knows his opening hands. In a 25,000 tournament, he only faces tanks. Even if he had a D1 level in poker, he would find himself playing against Champions League level opponents and inevitably, it goes too fast, ”summarized Yu, poker specialist on sports radio.

Neymar motivated like never before by poker

There is therefore still work for Neymar, who does not lack the desire to do battle in this discipline. The proof, after his elimination at this tournament, he chained on a very modest table, with a starting price of 550 euros, which made all the participants hallucinate. If he once again finished in the middle of the table, it was his passion for the game that surprised the participants. To the point of finishing at three in the morning, when he could have stayed until dawn if he had gone to the end of his game.

He is reimbursed in one day at PSG

A passion therefore for Neymar, all the easier to practice as he has the means to participate in the tournaments of his choice. If his schedule as a professional footballer drastically reduces his possibilities, because tournaments often extend over the whole weekend, his fortune allows him to play without fear of a difficult tomorrow. ” In poker, one of the important data is the bankroll (amount of money put into play) and when you are not at all affected by the buy-in you put in… There are players who will play the 25K who can be a little ric-rac while he is quiet. It can be a strength “Said the RMC specialist, for whom Neymar is not afraid of going crazy and losing everything at once, knowing that, according to his salary, the 25,000 euros lost will be recovered in less than a day. by the Parisian.