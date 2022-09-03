Foot PSG – Neymar, Messi and PSG, a terrible confession

PSG signed one of the best players in the world in 2017, with the aim of conquering Europe. Neymar made a choice dictated by the omnipotence of Lionel Messi but it was not the right one according to one of his former collaborators.

Returning to a very high level this season, Neymar hopes to bring PSG to the top. The reciprocal is true as Paris is counting on its Brazilian to finally triumph in the Champions League. An association that both parties have sought since the transfer of 2017 which caused so much ink to flow with the 222 million euros spent by Paris SG to extricate it from FC Barcelona. His departure was not linked to the lack of performance of the Catalan club, which had won the Champions League shortly before, but to his status as number 2 in the shadow of Lionel Messi. An unbearable classification in his eyes and which therefore caused his departure.





But his choice was not the right one. At least that’s what a man who knows him very well says. Sports commentator for DAZN, Juan Carlos Unzué is also a former goalkeeper of very good level, who passed by FC Barcelona. Later in his career, he returned there as an assistant to Luis Enrique during the crazy era of Barça, in particular with the reassembly, then the departure of Neymar. An event that he kindly described in an interview with El Confidencial.

Hard for Neymar to be in Messi’s shadow

“ He had the qualities of a leader without a doubt. There are people who impose their vision of things, who demand the trust of others, but the real leaders are those who transcend themselves in the big games, those who win them for you. This is how Neymar rose to the top of the dressing room hierarchy “Explained Juan Carlos Unzué, before discussing his famous choice to join PSG in the summer of 2017.

Neymar has now scored and assisted in 16 consecutive matches for both club and country. He overtakes Messi and Ronaldo, who both managed to do it for 15 games in a row. pic.twitter.com/R62yUmE9z5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2022

” Being in Messi’s shadow must have been complicated for him, that’s for sure. He eventually accepted it and adapted by putting aside his personal ego to help the team. He understood that he could also benefit from it. But his departure from Barca showed his enormous ambition. He understood that Messi was also preventing him from being the best player in the world. His departure is respectable, he understands himself but I think he was wrong in choosing PSG. They are a great team, but he needed a club that asks him for the best every week, all year round. And that, outside of Spain, you can only find in the Premier League. The level is so much higher than in France that it would have forced him to keep his level of concentration high “, Underlined the one who rubbed shoulders with Neymar for years in Barcelona.

PSG and Neymar together until the end

Impossible, however, to go back, and if Neymar and PSG have extended their contract several times, it is good that everyone found satisfaction in it. Even if for the moment, compared to the level displayed by the Brazilian at Barça and during his first months in Paris, there is necessarily a big hint of disappointment in the performance of the “Ney” in the Parisian jersey. To be corrected this season, where the World Cup and the fact of being close to the ax seem to have allowed the Brazilian to wake up suddenly.