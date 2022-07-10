Foot PSG – Neymar provokes PSG, the slap is not far

To those who thought Neymar was going to lay low back in Paris, the Brazilian player replied. At PSG, this will not help to improve the situation of the star.

Still on vacation in Brazil, Neymar had learned of the rumors coming from Paris, according to which furious with the behavior of the former Barça player, Nasser Al-Khelaifi was ready to send him away from this transfer window. ” fake news “The PSG number had fun, obviously far from believing all this when a clause in his contract allowed him to extend his contract with the capital club by one year, and therefore to ensure more annual salary of more than 35 million euros. Returning to France last Tuesday, the same day Christophe Galtier was appointed, Neymar probably heard that his coach was counting on him, but also that the latter was not going to give his players any privileges. In order to celebrate this, the player therefore made an outing to Fashion Week where he found Daniel Alves, who had spat on PSG after leaving Paris. But that was not enough for Neymar.





This Saturday, the 30-year-old spoke live on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. And the least we can say is that Neymar has not shown great modesty, especially for a player whose last seasons have been unsuccessful. ” This year, everything will fit: free kicks, shots from outside the area, from the head. I have a good feeling. I’m confident. I trained a lot during these holidays “Launched the former FC Barcelona player, who sells dreams at a time when Paris Saint-Germain is above all expecting him to be quiet and to have a behavior worthy of his talent as a footballer and the colossal salary received in the game. PSG. Obviously, Neymar has nothing to do with this wish of Nasser Al-Khelaifi to have less ” bling bling » and in a few days he has already demonstrated that the word « to change wasn’t in his dictionary. Enough to encourage Luis Campos and Antero Henrique to continue working on his departure. And this is confirmed.

Neymar declines, PSG understood it

Dominique Sévérac confirms it, whatever Neymar says about the coming season, Qatar has validated the fact that if the star slipped again, he had to be sold in the transfer window at all costs. ” The problem is not so much with the sportsman, even if the Brazilian has declined, creating few differences individually. The concern is extra-sporting (…) If he does not show a radical desire to change, the door will be open to him even if his transfer remains a complex affair. But the club’s shareholder may want a strong symbol of recovery and encourage his exfiltration if a club is interested in number 10. “Explains the journalist from Le Parisien when PSG resumes training. It is not certain that this first week of Neymar can make believe that the latter will change. There is no doubt that by August 31, the end of the transfer window, Neymar’s attitude will be studied closely by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier.