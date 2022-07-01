Foot PSG – Neymar remains at PSG, a concrete source affirms it

Pushed out by his own president, Neymar is at the heart of the summer soap opera. And yet, a departure is currently completely excluded.

PSG can’t do what they want with players under contract, and they are well aware of that. Several players are regularly pushed towards the exit, but it is enough to see the presence each season of Draxler, Kurzawa, Kehrer or other Icardi to know that the canteen is good at Camp des Loges. Well beyond the players mentioned, there is a Neymar who is obviously considered the emblematic player from whom Nasser Al-Khelaïfi must separate to carry out his revolution. Paris SG is multiplying the tracks to be able to separate from Neymar even if absolutely everyone in this file is aware that carrying out such an operation will be extremely complicated.

Anelka asks PSG to retain Neymar

It must be said that Neymar feels good in Paris, and believes that it is with the champion of France that he must continue his career. With why not a nice revenge to take on all those who announce it on the start and almost finished for football. Nicolas Anelka, who knows about rebellion and second youth, whom he had known for example at Chelsea, believes that the Brazilian can shut mouths in the coming months if PSG gives him a chance again. “ I like Neymar a lot, it’s complicated. To criticize Neymar, I find it very easy. He doesn’t have such bad stats. The big downside is his injuries. In my opinion, this is the season when he must wake up. He can’t leave like this. He certainly has to do better, but I’m sure he’ll be a hit with PSG next season. I have always defended Neymar. He is a very talented player. I love watching him play football. He’s one of the few today who can do extraordinary things on the pitch.”, delivered the former Paris SG striker on RMC. A message that does not change the minds of the management of the Ile-de-France club for the moment.





Finding a base for Neymar is therefore one of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s priorities, even if it is clearly not that of the Neymar clan. His father, who no longer fully manages his interests but is obviously aware of the evolution of his son’s career, confided in UOL. And the Brazilian media is not just any media, since it is a means of communication widely used by the player and his entourage, and considered close to the Neymar clan. According to UOL, therefore, Neymar Senior has completely ruled out the idea of ​​seeing the Brazilian return to Santos in the next few years, and even clarified that a departure from PSG was not planned at all. The “Ney” clan is convinced of this, all the noise around a forced departure of number 10 is only circumstantial to send strong messages, and all of this will disappear as soon as the season resumes its rights. It is true that it is once again only on the ground that the Parisian playmaker will be able to silence the critics, which he is finding it increasingly difficult to do.