Foot PSG – Neymar single again, alert at PSG!

Neymar Jr is currently making a very good start to the season in the colors of PSG. The Brazilian will nevertheless have to suffer the first blow of his season.

PSG hopes to win everything this season. The recent arrival of Christophe Galtier as coach of the capital club has had the merit of launching a new impetus. Among the players in form at the start of the season, we can note Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. Despite rumors of departure about him, the former Barça shows that PSG can always count on him. Whether against Nantes or Clermont, Neymar appeared in good shape and particularly inspired. But we know, with the Brazilian, everything often hangs by a thread, between physical problems, prolonged evenings or even tumultuous relationships. In recent hours, we have just learned bad news for Neymar.

The bad news falls for Neymar…

Bruna Biancardi announced the end of her relationship with Neymar on her Instagram. Biancardi has avoided social media for the last few days, which is quite unusual for a social media influencer like her. Then she finally announced by herself on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/RE8VwSuPa3 — Football & Witball ⚽🎩 (@FootballWitball) August 13, 2022

Indeed, his girlfriend, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, announced the end of their relationship on her Instagram account. The young woman specifies that there was no betrayal and that she will continue to respect Neymar and his family a lot. If we don’t know more about the exact conditions of their separation, the fact remains that the latter worries PSG fans. Neymar has never been as strong and regular as when he was well surrounded, especially by the fairer sex. On Twitter anyway, you could see comments like: “Neymar who separates with his girl, hope will have been short”; “Sharp Neymar + girl = unplayable so Neymar single…”: “I just want neymar to find a good girl and get married is that too much to ask? » ; “Mdr Neymar is no longer with his girl” or “Neymar is no longer with his girl, we’re in the shit…”.





This Saturday evening, PSG receives Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the second day of Ligue 1. To see how Neymar Jr will appear, affected or not by his recent separation from Bruna Marquezine. Between this, and the Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara story, the Paris Saint-Germain season is marked by the seal of separation, hoping that concerning Neymar this does not result in the same drift known with the Argentine striker, who for several months has devoted more time to his wife than to his club. The famous rules of procedure designed by Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier will have to be updated taking into account these sentimental upheavals.