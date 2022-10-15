Foot PSG – PSG: 75 ME to forget Mbappé, Lionel Messi on the spot!

PSG will experience the next few turbulent months, between the athlete, the transfer window and its internal problems. The French champions already have a few profiles in mind for after Mbappé.

Will Kylian Mbappé still be a PSG player next season? This is a question that all fans and observers of the football world ask themselves. With the recent information about him, it’s hard to imagine his clan remaining unmoved. Despite his recent contract extension at PSG, the promises made by the club’s management would not have been kept. Worse, according to Mediapart, bots would have been requested by the Ile-de-France residents in order to harm certain people, including Mbappé. If all of this were true, it’s hard to imagine Mbappé continuing in Paris next season. PSG still have time to find a solution and all scenarios seem possible. That said, Luis Campos is already preparing the future in attack for PSG.

Leo Messi ready to help PSG in transfer window

Leo Messi has ‘liked’ Lautaro Martinez’s latest post. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Dc2EzkjYK0 — BeSoccer 🇫🇷 (@BeSoccerFR) October 13, 2022

If the name of Joao Felix, eager to leave Atlético, recently appeared as a possible recruit for the champions of France in the coming weeks, another name has just filtered: Lautaro Martinez. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG inquired about Lautaro Martinez in order to prepare for the post-Mbappé! Lionel Messi would have already exchanged with the Argentinian on this subject. At the end of the contract in June 2026, the Inter player will not however be sold off by the Lombards, who is estimated at 75 million euros. The 25-year-old striker does not intend to leave Inter in principle either. But in the event of the departure of Kylian Mbappé, it is hard to imagine PSG not sending strong messages to the transfer market. It’s not the first time that Martinez’s name has been associated with PSG. Leo Messi’s presence could change everything this time. In recent hours, while Inter drew on Barça’s lawn, the Pulga did not hesitate … to like the photo posted by Martinez on Instagram. What a reminder that the two men are close and more united than ever before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.