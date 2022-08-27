Foot PSG – PSG: A butcher for Messi, his World Cup threatened

Notably opposed to Benfica in the group stage of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will cross paths with a certain Nicolas Otamendi. Bad news according to Argentinian Sergio Agüero, worried about seeing the central defender injure the Albiceleste star.

Argentina has what it takes to approach the 2022 World Cup with confidence. Long criticized for its inability to take advantage of the quality of its players, the Albiceleste has had good results. The selection coached by Lionel Scaloni remains on an impressive series of 33 games without defeat! Of course, his captain Lionel Messi is no stranger to this excellent dynamic. The Argentinian has often lived up to expectations in the colors of his nation. And this season, the playmaker is also shining with Paris Saint-Germain.





This bodes well for the South American team and its supporter Sergio Agüero, who are still worried before the Champions League group stage. Indeed, the former striker realized that the Parisians were going to meet Benfica, where a certain Nicolas Otamendi, little known for the finesse of his interventions, plays… Suddenly, Lionel Messi’s friend issued him a warning at the approaching the World Cup in Qatar. ” PSG, Juventus, Benfica … Otamendi will have to put some blowspredicted Sergio Agüero on his Twitch channel. Otamendi plays at Benfica, so he’s going to have to start punching and he’s going to come across Leo. Don’t hurt Leo, otherwise I’ll kill you! The World Cup is coming, Ota. »

Di Maria also concerned

Then the ex-Manchester City striker realized that Nicolas Otamendi was also going to face the Turinese Angel Di Maria. Again, there is danger for the Juventus Turin winger. “ Ah, you’re also going to meet Fideo. Oh, Otamendi. We feel it badly with Otamendi. He will have to put a good blow to these two players “Warned Sergio Agüero, who will surely watch the matches of this group carefully.