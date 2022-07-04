Foot PSG – PSG: A Michael Jordan plan to corner Lionel Messi, it’s failed

Appointed president of FC Barcelona last year, Joan Laporta could not prevent the free departure of Lionel Messi. For his part, his competitor Victor Font thought he would keep the Argentine striker by creating a brand in his name.

Almost a year later, FC Barcelona and its supporters have still not digested the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. The Blaugrana are starting to recover sportingly and financially. Nevertheless, the Argentinian’s unexpected exit remains a painful episode. As a reminder, the former captain was thinking of extending his contract. But at the last moment, the president Joan Laporta had told him that the club did not have the means to keep him, hence his departure to PSG and the reproaches of Victor Font, scandalized to have seen the Pulga in tears before from Barcelona.

Font wouldn’t have left Messi at PSG

Indeed, the defeated candidate in the presidential election of Barça, he had a plan to keep Lionel Messi at the Blaugrana. The Joan Laporta competitor planned to create a brand in the player’s name, taking inspiration from the collaboration between Nike and former basketball player Michael Jordan. ” Our plan to keep Messi was differentdescribed Victor Font in the columns of La Vanguardia. We would have reduced payroll and losses from the first year, to offer him a contract for life. »

” The other day I was reading that the Jordan brand developed at Nike exceeded $5 billion in revenue this year, sued the one who also hoped to appoint coach Xavi. Jordan will be paid 150 million in one year, more than any current NBA star and more than when he was playing. We went beyond conventional renewal. I’m sure Messi would have appreciated it because it strengthened his bond with Barca. Today, it is urgent to re-establish this link. Without the possibility of recovering the Parisian, Joan Laporta plans to pay a beautiful tribute to the legend of Barça.