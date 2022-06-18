Foot PSG – PSG: A remark from Paredes, Lionel Messi furious!

Teammates at Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine selection, Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes have not always been on good terms. It was hot between the two compatriots last year, after a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and the Parisians at Camp Nou.

Unconvincing since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Leandro Paredes remains a difficult player to face. The midfielder is almost as talkative as teammate Marco Verratti on the pitch. But unlike the Italian, who tirelessly contests the decisions of the referees, the former Zenith Saint Petersburg metronome takes malicious pleasure in provoking his opponents. What Lionel Messi can easily confirm.

Before becoming his partner last summer, the ex-captain of FC Barcelona had crossed paths with Leandro Paredes during a round of 16 first leg of the Champions League at Camp Nou (1-4 for PSG). A meeting during which the Blaugrana had lost his calm because of a sentence pronounced by his compatriot. “ He got angry, because I had made a remark to my teammates, he heard me, and he was inflamedtold Leandro Paredes in the Caja Negra program. It was hot. He yelled at me. »

Messi quickly turned the page

” He wanted to kill me and I wanted to go homecontinued the midfielder, who then reunited with Lionel Messi in Argentina. Then I saw him in the national team and he acted like nothing had happened. He showed me who he was as a person. The relationship continued as it was basic. Now, when the topic comes up, we talk about it and laugh about it, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me. We do not know what Leandro Paredes may have said to provoke the anger of the Pulga. But surely it was not a compliment to Barça…