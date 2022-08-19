Foot PSG – PSG abuses, Neymar can’t take it anymore!

PSG have already tried to sell Neymar three times this summer. The Brazilian no longer feels loved and has serious questions about his future in Paris.

The English press suddenly leans on Neymar this week, after the revelations of the Parisian who made noise. And this to the United States, where the Premier League champion is currently on tour. On Tuesday, the Ile-de-France newspaper claimed that PSG was ready to do anything to part with its number 10, and had discussed with the leaders of the Citizens, even considering a simple exchange with Bernardo Silva to send the Brazilian away from the Parc des Princes. A solution that was immediately dismissed by the Manchester club, and in particular a Pep Guardiola who did not want to break the balance of his team with a more individualistic element. Already that City must evolve its system to integrate Erling Haaland, the arrival of Neymar was therefore considered unwanted by the Spanish manager.

Three English clubs solicited

Pep Guardiola himself took the microphone to denounce this rumor, believing that there was never any question of bringing in Neymar. ” I’m sorry for Le Parisien, but that’s not true. The information they got was wrong, Neymar is an incredible player and from what I know he is an incredibly nice guy. But this is not true. According to rumors, every summer Manchester City will buy 150 players and that we are interested in all the players in the world “Explained the Spanish coach at a press conference. However, the name of the Santos prodigy has already been heard on the other side of the Channel three times, after initial discussions with Newcastle, then Chelsea. Each time, PSG fails to fit its playmaker, who continues his preparation with the club in Japan and seems convinced that he will play as if nothing were a new exercise with Paris.

And yet, Neymar is indeed disturbed by the insistence of his leaders to want to find him a new club. This is revealed this Thursday by the Daily Express, for whom Neymar is beginning to be annoyed to see that he is considered an undesirable player who must absolutely be dismissed to improve the quality of the team’s game and the life of the player. changing room. If he is convinced of being able to reverse the general opinion and that of the fans by finding his true level, the Brazilian star does not understand the insistence of his leaders to make him leave while he still has a very long contract.

The former Barcelona player has no serious offer on the table at the moment, but PSG hope that this pressure to find him a new club will allow him to say yes if one day a good offer comes along. And Nasser Al-Khelaïfi knows it well, the transfer window is still long. Starting options are very limited for Neymar but the Brazilian needs to feel loved to be happy. He is able, as he did in 2019, to pack his bags if he feels things are not going that way. And according to The Express, the behavior of Paris SG towards him is disappointing him a lot. To the point of finally looking seriously if his future is not elsewhere for the next few weeks?