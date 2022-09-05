Foot PSG – PSG and Lionel Messi, ecology is not their problem

Saturday evening, PSG convinced Nantes by winning 3-0, a few days before the reception of Juventus Turin in the Champions League.

Neymar on the bench, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi did the job and Paris Saint-Germain won without shaking on the lawn of FC Nantes. But it was the movement of Christophe Galtier’s men to Loire-Atlantique that sparked controversy since PSG flew to Nantes. A decision strongly criticized on the ecological level, especially since it was possible for the staff of Paris SG to go to Nantes by train in less than two hours. Boss of TGV-Intercités, Alain Krakovitch strongly criticized the choice of the reigning French champion. On his Twitter account, he launched an appeal to Paris Saint-Germain, which he encourages to take the train more. The TGV boss says he is ready to adapt his offer to the Parisian club in order to adapt to the opposites of logistics and security of a football club of such a size.

PSG encouraged to skip the plane for the train

“Paris-Nantes is in less than two hours by TGV, I re-re-renew our proposal for a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs, for our common interests: safety, speed, services and eco-mobility” published on his Twitter account the boss of TGV-Intercités, who would like to see Paris Saint-Germain make his supporters more aware of the ecological question. A debate more and more present in the news of the Parisian club in recent days. And as proof, on Friday, it was the anti-globalization association Attac which attacked PSG and more precisely its star Lionel Messi. It must be said that the Argentinian has made 52 flights since June, i.e. “1,502 tonnes of CO2, as much as a Frenchman in 150 years”. Enough to pin the Argentinian international who, like PSG, does not escape criticism and debate about the ecological transition.