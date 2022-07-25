Foot PSG – PSG and Lionel Messi, it’s turning into a scandal

Lionel Messi has promised to do better in his second year of contract with PSG, which won’t be too complicated. But less and less in the shadows, Barça wants to soap the board of Paris with the Argentine star.

A year ago almost to the day, everything seemed to announce Lionel Messi’s contract extension at Barça, the player spending a holiday off the Spanish coast with the family before returning home. But in the space of a few days, everything was derailed and finally, in tears, the Pulga announced that the club no longer had the financial means to offer him anything. The Argentinian player therefore immediately left the club that had made him famous and was quickly going to join Paris Saint-Germain. At PSG, Leo Messi didn’t really show much sportingly, but he boosted the marketing weight of the French club to an unprecedented level, with the PSG brand becoming one of the biggest in the world.

Leo Messi has boosted PSG on the football planet

However, at a time when some were talking about a possible departure from Messi, the latter made it clear that not only was he going to respect his second year of contract, but that he also thought he could break everything after this delicate first season. It was without counting without the Barcelona resentment which comes to show its face in 48 hours. Because it is an understatement to say that on the side of FC Barcelona, ​​​​and some Catalan media, we have wanted PSG since the departure of Neymar in 2017. And even if Paris is in no way in the fiasco of the extension of Leo Messi , Joan Laporta is inevitably furious against the French club, Javie Tebas being always there to stir the embers to rot the life of Ligue 1 and the champions of France. On Saturday, it was therefore the Barcelona president who opened the ball by openly suggesting that he would like to see Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou, just to give back to the sevenfold Ballon d’Or what he had not been able to. to give it to him in 2021. And that was just the first stage of the Barcelona rocket.





Car Sport, the media very close to Barça, now announces that Xavi has asked its president to bring Lionel Messi back next year when he reaches the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. It doesn’t matter that PSG are negotiating an extension with the Argentine star, Barcelona are already inviting themselves to the negotiating table with a direct goal, warning Leo Messi that his place awaits him with the Blaugrana, and also disrupting the player and Paris in full preparation for the 2022-2023 season. It is obvious that if the Parisian number 30 starts the Championship with the idea of ​​returning to Catalonia in a year already in mind, he may find it difficult to force his talent. Especially since the prospect of playing the World Cup with Argentina at the end of the year will not encourage him to take risks.

Paris Saint-Germain are very pleased to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year deal, with an additional year optional. PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) August 10, 2021

More down to earth, if FC Barcelona is aware that at 35 Lionel Messi no longer represents the future of football, Joan Laporta knows that the player can still help fill boxes that are currently under artificial respiration. Forced to sell everything he owns to make his transfer window, the boss of Barça has understood that the return of Messi could work financial miracles. All this while soaping the board of Paris Saint-Germain. A real big pleasure after the Neymar-Messi affront. It remains to know what is the famous option that PSG had put in the contract initialed by the Pulga in 2021.