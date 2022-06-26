Foot PSG – PSG and Neymar are preparing the worst-case scenario!

Neymar’s Parisian future is uncertain. And while the latter begins his last week of rest in Brazil, on the side of Paris Saint-Germain we are waiting for offers which should arrive.

The resumption of training is scheduled for Monday July 4 at Camp des Loges for Paris Saint-Germain and for the moment the players do not know who will be their coach at the time of the reunion. Currently in Brazil, where he is spending festive holidays, but a priori has not grown as much as last year, Neymar has heard very well what he is saying in Europe since Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke in the press. The PSG boss is clear, even if he has not named Neymar by name, the latter is likely to leave Paris, no player being untouchable in the locker room of the champions, with the obvious exception of Kylian Mbappé. Very cautious, Neymar did not speak on this ultra-sensitive subject, but those around him received the message 5 out of 5. And the big maneuvers began, knowing that thanks to his solid gold contract extended up to in 2027, the former FC Barcelona player has all the cards in his hands when negotiating.

PSG no longer want Neymar





To sell Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to do anything, including selling him for 50 million euros, a totally crazy price when you know that the French club brought him from Barça in 2017 for 222 million euros. euros. But the Qataris know that the Brazilian also has an excessive salary, namely nearly 32 million euros per year, and that the club which wants to recruit Neymar will have to provide an envelope for this. At this stage, and even if he will obviously not integrate the loft that Luis Campos is preparing for the players that PSG no longer want, the 30-year-old player must decide for his future as a footballer. And this Sunday, Ekrem Konur, a journalist specializing in the transfer window, confirms that Juventus and Chelsea “ closely monitor Neymar’s situation“, but not Barça, as The Chiringuito had affirmed it. For Juventus, if the price of the transfer is not insurmountable, the salary very clearly is. And the only chance to see the Seleçao striker in the jersey of the Italian club would be in the form of a paid loan with partial payment of the salary by Paris. However, on the side of Chelsea, the situation is much murkier.





Indeed, the English club has changed ownership, Roman Abramovich having been fired unceremoniously by England, and the announced departure of Romelu Lukaku at Inter leaves a gaping hole in the Chelsea attack. Thomas Tuchel, who knows the qualities, and the faults, of Neymar can play a role in such a transfer that the Premier League club has the financial means to afford. In recent hours, and according to several European media, Chelsea have refused the advances of Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, which obviously rekindles rumors about the possible arrival of Neymar during this transfer window. However, in this operation, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo should not expect any gift from the Brazilian star. Neymar and his father proved it when the player left Barcelona five years ago, the PSG number 10 knows how to be intractable when it comes to managing his career. And Parisian leaders know this better than anyone. Especially since the events of 2019, when Leonardo had refused a return of the player to Catalonia, have not been forgotten by the Neymar clan. In both camps, we are preparing for a solid battle, unless finally everything works out and the Brazilian manages to convince Al-Khelaifi that he can once again become the prodigy he was.