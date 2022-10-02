Foot PSG – PSG and the Champions League, Lionel Messi is obsessed

Author of a sumptuous goal from a free kick against Nice, Lionel Messi seems, like Neymar, to be in dazzling form at the moment. That’s good, the former Barça player wants to win the Champions League with PSG.

Already appeared at its best before the international break, Lionel Messi shone during his two preparation matches for the World Cup with Argentina. Having wanted to start against OGC Nice, the man with the most Ballon d’Or in the world (7) was once again sparkling on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, scoring his first goal from a free kick with the Paris Saint-Germain, following a daunting mistake by his compatriot Dante. Lionel Messi is back, and his ghostly season last year with PSG is already to be forgotten, the hypothesis of a difficult accommodation to his move from Barcelona to Paris being confirmed. While the capital club will challenge Benfica, leader of the Champions League group, the Pulga does not hide it, more than Ligue 1 it is really a Parisian victory in C1 that motivates him enormously. And for that, Leo Messi thinks that Paris SG has big assets with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Lionel Messi dreams of the Champions League with PSG

“With Ney, we know each other by heart. We had a blast together at Barça for several seasons. I’m delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis.” Lionel Messi appreciates being able to play again with Neymar in club @jordanollivier pic.twitter.com/OwtMJJhvQI — Telefoot (@telefoot_TF1) October 2, 2022

Confident this Sunday during Téléfoot, the Argentinian star of Paris Saint-Germain admitted that at his age, 35, winning a new Champions League, especially with PSG, was a formidable challenge. ” The objective of PSG for a few years, everyone knows it, is to win the Champions League. Last season, the elimination against Real Madrid was very difficult to digest, it was played on detailsrecalls Lionel Messi, who admits that to succeed in this bet, he can also count on Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. Regarding Ney, we know each other by heart. We had fun together at Barça for several seasons. I am delighted to play with him, to meet him on a daily basis. And Kylian, he’s a real beast, he’s super strong. In the duels, in 1 against 1, he looks for spaces, goes very quickly. He has a great sense of purpose. It is very complete, as it has already demonstrated. It will be for years among the very best in the world. »





If in addition Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, then there is no doubt that Lionel Messi could dream of an eighth Ballon d’Or. It will then remain to be seen whether or not he will extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Emir of Qatar already wanting to reach an agreement with one of the most players in the history of football. On this subject, the Pulga did not speak on TF1, preferring to wait to see the rest of the events before deciding on his future when his contract with PSG ends in June 2023, with for him the possibility of add another year to his commitment. An option that Neymar played last June, and that Kylian Mbappé now also has in his contract.