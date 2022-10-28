Foot PSG – PSG: Barça is ridiculous, Lionel Messi no longer wants it!

Lionel Messi will not decide anything soon for his future, but nothing prevents him from already dismissing suitors. PSG scores points, and FC Barcelona has just lost a lot.

FC Barcelona remains one of the three founding members of the Super League, a competition in which the Catalan club supports its rival Real Madrid, for a better distribution of wealth, and a guaranteed place for the biggest European clubs who will participate. At the moment, Barça would need it, since it has now been two years in a row that the blaugrana formation no longer passes the chickens of the Champions League. Last season, the reconstruction was used as an excuse. This year, despite a very ambitious and above all very attacking recruitment, it has not improved things since Inter Milan and Bayern Munich share the first two places in this group.

Messi doing Messi things. 🏆❤💙 pic.twitter.com/kbKZMeATx7 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_English) October 25, 2022

After this disappointment which hurts the Catalan supporters very badly, it’s a real cold shower for Spanish football and one of its jewels. Especially since it calls into question the ability of FC Barcelona to bounce back from its financial difficulties as easily as announced. The money is there thanks to the levers activated to strengthen, but the root of the problem is anchored in a team which relies mainly on Robert Lewandowski alone. To the point of worrying his possible future recruits. This is according to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional, for which Lionel Messi is clearly losing confidence in Barça’s ability to quickly return to the highest level.

Barça no longer makes Lionel Messi dream

In 17 years at Barça, Messi has never played in the Europa League. The club finds itself in C3 for the second time in a row this season since the departure of La Pulga. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0z2XPbnVIC – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 26, 2022

“ If Lionel Messi were to consider returning to Barça, it would be to win titles. Laporta tried to assure him that he would have a team capable of doing so, but the first months of competition show that this theory does not hold. “, balances the regional newspaper, which recalls that the formation of Xavi was shattered during the Clasico against Real and is now heading for the Europa League. Humiliations that are very real in the minds of La Pulga, who is afraid of going down a level if he were to return to Spain. In recent years, Barça has notably been snapped out by PSG and Bayern Munich, and is now struggling to be considered a candidate for victory in the Champions League.

It must be said that currently, Lionel Messi shines with PSG, and in particular in the Champions League like his recital against Maccabi Haifa, and he does not see himself at risk of ending up in the second division of the European Cups in case of return to Barcelona. A common point that he therefore shares with Cristiano Ronaldo, furious for months at having to settle for the Europa League with Manchester United. But concerning the Argentinian, the difficulties of his former club are part of his reflection, and allow PSG to score points on the subject of a possible contract extension beyond 2023.