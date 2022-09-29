Foot PSG – PSG: Barça wants Lionel Messi, the proof!

FC Barcelona is preparing to launch the Lionel Messi operation, and is ready to make incredible sacrifices to bring back the number 30 of Paris SG.

Lionel Messi has certainly made it clear that he will not make any decision before the end of the World Cup, this does not prevent clubs wishing to bring in the one who is still considered one of the best players in the world and who is Ballon d’Or title, to advance their pawns. PSG have an option to keep the Argentinian for one more season, but if the agreement has already been reached on his salary during this possible 2023-2024 season, only La Pulga has the power to do so. activate or not. A simple signing and the champion of France would fulfill his dream of keeping a player who still clearly shows that he is not finished, and who also has undeniable commercial and marketing power.





Only, since Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona constrained and forced, the Catalan club has been biting its fingers. If he explains that he had no choice at the time and did not even make a counter-proposal to the Argentine’s contract extension, he was then able to spend tens of millions of euros without shaking from the following January. Proof that the situation has improved, perhaps also because the salary of the multiple Ballon d’Or was no longer there.

Barça fires three historic executives

Be that as it may, Barça, through the voice of its president Joan Laporta, has made it clear that it would dream of recovering Lionel Messi, and not only as an ambassador for the club when he has finished his career, but as a player for the next seasons. For this, the Blaugrana are ready to make incredible efforts, while the incumbent manager, Xavi, is a former teammate and a big fan of La Pulga. According to Sport, FC Barcelona are planning to save more than 150 million euros with the departure of emblematic players who are no longer at the top of their game. Next summer, Sergio Busquets, who already sees himself in the United States, Jordi Alba and Gérard Piqué will not be selected. A heartbreak for the socios, but a spectacular reduction in the payroll, which could thus decrease by almost 30%.

🙌 Lionel Messi is unreal with his selection right now. ⚽️ 3 games

🎯 9 goals#PSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/GtBVSnh7Ax — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) September 28, 2022

This summer, European football saw that Barça was able to invest large sums, with almost 200 million euros released to bring in major recruits like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé or Raphinha. Expenses made possible by liquidating the family jewels of the Catalan club, which sold shares of its companies or its image rights. But the most difficult will ultimately have been to have these new contracts validated by La Liga, due to an excessively large payroll. This colossal sweep would indeed aim to facilitate the arrival of a player like Lionel Messi, even without transfer fees to pay.