Foot PSG – PSG: Between Neymar and Mbappé, Lionel Messi has chosen his camp

Discreet character in the media, Lionel Messi had an enormous weight at FC Barcelona, ​​and he still has importance in a locker room. He hardly relishes the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG.

Dressing room balance is almost as important as tactics, fitness or coaching at a top club. Technicians like Zinedine Zidane, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have understood this well, attaching enormous importance to the feelings of the players so that everyone pulls in the same direction in difficult times. Christophe Galtier therefore has his work cut out for him, because last weekend’s quarrel around the match against Montpellier was by no means trivial. There is indeed an ongoing settling of accounts between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and it is not certain that things will calm down as quickly as PSG would like.

The promises to Mbappé go wrong





The resentment is real as the French striker’s attempt to take power was badly perceived internally. To extend, the world champion was promised the biggest salary in the club, the assurance of taking penalties but also that PSG would do everything to part with Neymar, whose state of mind no longer found favor. in the eyes of Kylian Mbappé. So far, despite obvious attempts to land the Brazilian, that goal hasn’t been fulfilled. And less than two weeks from the end of the transfer market, with the Santos prodigy walking on water, Paris SG still has very little chance of reaching the goal. Worse still, Neymar took advantage of a usable cause on July 1 to automatically extend his one-season contract with Paris. And the Brazilian did it all the more certain as he felt the wind turn towards him. For the first time since the beginning of his career, he was pushed out, which greatly displeased him.

The tension is therefore palpable, and it reflects on group life. So far very discreet, Lionel Messi has decided to side with Neymar, his former friend in Barcelona, ​​​​says El Nacional. But it is more the general attitude of the Frenchman, and his desire to control everything, which annoyed the Argentinian, who does not see why PSG would part with Neymar, when he is in very good shape at the moment. Mbappé’s desire to “frenchify” the locker room and avoid an overly powerful South American clan caused the reaction of the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who does not yet have a huge weight in the Parisian group, but knows that his aura and his talent give him a certain legitimacy.

Sergio Ramos as referee

What put some players in a delicate position. According to the Spanish media, Sergio Ramos intervenes to try to calm things down, and warn everyone that it would be good to pull in the same direction. The goal is also to make Kylian Mbappé understand that, if he is the leader of this Paris SG, he must also take everyone in his wake. Under penalty of being isolated, not only in the locker room, but also on the field. A feeling that he obviously already has, since his attitude on the pass not made by Vitinha during the match against Montpellier, and his sulking on the rest of the action, speak volumes about his frustration at this situation which escapes him. And which was certainly not at all the one he had planned to live when he extended his contract with Paris SG.