Foot PSG – PSG-Brest: Neymar not sufficiently protected, the referee explains

PSG painfully beat Stade Brestois (1-0) this Saturday in Ligue 1. This meeting speaks volumes for an action concerning Presnel Kimpembe at the end of the game.

The champions of France chain the matches in this month of September. PSG must indeed juggle between Ligue 1 and the Champions League. After a great victory against Juve at the start of the week, the capital club was struggling with Brest this Saturday at the Parc des Princes. Dull and uninspired, Christophe Galtier’s men nevertheless did the job to win 1-0. PSG will once again be able to thank Neymar, author of a magnificent goal. But as often this season, a game fact disrupted the performance of the Ile-de-France residents. An event attracts attention with the attitude of Presnel Kimpembe. The world champion, already warned, dropped a nasty tackle on a player from Brest. Thereafter, he will put his hand on the referee, who will not give him a card.

A very instructive sequence for Kimpembe

What make the observers and the Breton club jump, circumspect. Note that during this meeting, the man with the whistle, Jérémie Pignard, was equipped with a microphone. The teams of Prime Video could therefore offer their subscribers the various exchanges that took place in this meeting between PSG and Brest this Saturday. One situation is particularly interesting and concerns the game action concerning Christophe Hérelle and Neymar Jr. In the position of last defender, the Breton will severely dry out the Brazilian. Jérémie Pignard gave him a red card directly. But after checking the VAR, Neymar was offside, which canceled the card given to Hérelle. Enough to make Kimpembe jump, who wanted an explanation from the referee. According to the latter, the Brest defender simply annihilated an action and his gesture was not violent, which would have resulted in his expulsion, offside or not. A strong sequence to see below: