Foot PSG – PSG: Campos at Chelsea, it already dreams of Neymar and Mbappé

While he has just arrived at PSG as a sports adviser, Luis Campos has already been announced as leaving. The English press notably reports Chelsea’s interest in the Portuguese.

PSG are coming out of a grueling transfer window. The club of the capital has notably had to reduce its workforce. This mission was entrusted to Antero Henrique in agreement with Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos. The last city, arrived this summer to revitalize the PSG project, is acclaimed for his knowledge of football and his ability to adapt. This makes him an in-demand leader. The capital club intends to continue with him for some time yet. But now, we have learned in recent hours from the English press that Chelsea intends to try its luck to convince Luis Campos to sign as new sporting director.

Chelsea dream big… at PSG!

🛑 | Clauses in Luis Campos’ contract prevent him from collaborating with another “big club” ❌ Campos will have to pay the #PSG to break his contract.

Clauses in Luis Campos' contract prevent him from collaborating with another "big club". Campos will have to pay the PSG to break his contract. Moreover, the club believes that the transfer window was a success despite the absence of Skriniar.

If he is currently under contract, with a clause which prevents him from collaborating with another “big club” (Campos also works for Celta Vigo) according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Luis Campos is already a dream for Blues fans . The local press is also getting involved. This is the case of Football.London, who explains that Chelsea are in an intense transition phase that the club wants to hit hard to rebuild its squad under the impetus of new owner Todd Boehly. According to the British media, Chelsea want to install a sporting director to help new coach Graham Potter. Contacts have already been initiated with Luis Campos to take the temperature of a potential arrival in the future. And Football.London insists that the arrival of Campos at Chelsea would revive some XXL files. Among them, we find ourselves dreaming of the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Jonathan David or even Bernardo Silva. The first two cities, still under contract for many years at PSG, receive enormous emoluments and Paris will ask for a high price, especially from a competing club. Marco Verratti is on his side in negotiations to extend. Bernardo Silva has desires to start, but at Barça … The Jonathan David track therefore seems to be the most plausible, with or without Luis Campos …