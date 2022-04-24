Foot PSG – PSG champion, Messi crushes Cristiano Ronaldo

First title in France for Lionel Messi, which allows him to push Cristiano Ronaldo a little further.

The end of the season is approaching and the titles are starting to fall. In Germany, Bayern Munich were crowned champions and this is now the case for PSG in France. The title was not really celebrated in Paris, where the failure in the Champions League is still in everyone’s mind. The disappointment of being knocked out in the 1/8th finals when the squad built around world stars suggested a Dream Team capable of crushing everything in its path. Despite this, it is one more title and in particular a first for some players in France. This is the case of Lionel Messi, who won his first title after failures in the Coupe de France, the Champions Trophy and the Champions League. Accustomed to lifting trophies, the Argentinian may not have won the most prestigious title of his career, but he still counts. Especially when it comes to the history of football, and the number of titles won by the greatest players.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are stronger

Lionel Messi, all 39 career titles: 1 Copa America 🇦🇷🏆

1 U20 World Cup 🇦🇷🏆

1 Olympic Gold Medal 🇦🇷🏅

10 La Liga 🇪🇸🏆

7 Copa del Rey 🇪🇸🏆

8 Super Cup 🇪🇸🏆

4 UEFA Champions League 🇪🇸🏆

3 Club World Cups 🇪🇸🏆

3 UEFA Super Cups 🇪🇸🏆

1 Ligue 1 🇫🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/fSs9wOQshu —Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 23, 2022

Thus, the number 30 of PSG now has 39 trophies in his showcase with this title in Ligue 1, his first in the Parisian jersey. What now five units ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains stuck with 34 titles, especially with his season ended empty-handed at Manchester United. However, Lionel Messi still has a long way to go before reaching the top of this ranking. Former Messi team-mate, Daniel Alves is indeed a winning machine who has 43 trophies to his name, although the Brazilian has also failed to increase that figure this season, either with his selection or since his return. at Barca.