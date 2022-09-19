Foot PSG – PSG contacts Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo will be disappointed

At the microphone of RMC last week, Luis Campos admitted that the summer transfer window of PSG did not satisfy him 100%.

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain recruited Ekitike, Soler, Vitinha and even Fabian Ruiz and Mukiele. An interesting but incomplete transfer window in the eyes of Luis Campos, who had made the recruitment of a central defender an absolute priority. Milan Skriniar was targeted by PSG, who ultimately failed to find an agreement with Inter Milan for the Slovenian defender. Result of the races, Danilo Pereira evolves more in central defense and it is in the midfield that Christophe Galtier lacks solutions. In order to overcome this problem, Paris SG could bet on recruiting a defensive midfielder during the winter transfer window. And according to information from the Todo Fichajes site, a Sporting Portugal player caught the eye of Luis Campos. This is Manuel Ugarte, under contract with the Portuguese club until June 2026.

Manuel Ugarte in the sights of PSG





The Spanish media reveals that Luis Campos has already contacted Manuel Ugarte’s agent who is none other than Jorge Mendes, the powerful Portuguese agent who also represents the interests of Cristiano Ronaldo. The two men know each other well since this summer, Campos and Mendes were in contact for a potential transfer of CR7 in the French capital. However, the discussion was not very long since Luis Campos immediately closed the door to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG, where Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi already live together. To come back to Manuel Ugarte, who interests PSG much more than Cristiano, it will nevertheless be very difficult to recruit him this winter. And for good reason, Sporting made a perfect start to the Champions League with two victories in the OM group and will certainly be reluctant to let go of one of their best players during the season. Unless PSG sends Sporting an offer impossible to refuse in January.