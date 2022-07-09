Foot PSG – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo or me, Lionel Messi threatens

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t gone on a summer tour with his Manchester United teammates. Its future is uncertain, and inevitably the name of PSG circulates as always.

The CR7 file is just beginning and we can prepare the popcorn because it may well ignite the transfer window until August 31. By not showing up for the resumption of training at Carrington, a justified absence for “ personal reasons Cristiano Ronaldo knew what he was doing. And by authorizing him not to make the long tour which will pass through Thailand and Australia, the leaders of Manchester United were obviously aware of the noise that this was going to make, when this Friday they presented the new Red Devils jersey in using the image of the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd, it’s over

It is obvious, after only one season at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to change club, and the idea of ​​​​this departure seems to have been assimilated by Erik ten Hag. Now it’s time to figure out where Cristiano Ronaldo will play next season, and that’s where things get scrumptious. While Chelsea would be in the running, even if it is difficult to see Manchester United agree to transfer it to a competitor in the Premier League, the name of PSG floats in this file.





Even if Nasser Al-Khelaifi decreed that the “bling-bling” years were over at Paris Saint-Germain, the fact of knowing that the champions of France revolved around Robert Lewandowski demonstrates that this is not quite the case. . So, it is obvious that the name of PSG was going to come back when it becomes clear that Jorge Mendes is looking for a team capable of bringing a last big challenge, and a good salary, to Cristiano Ronaldo. Especially since at the same time, Luis Campos would have opened the door to the departure of Neymar, who could settle in the Premier League this summer. Associating Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo would make any club salivate, especially since unlike the Brazilian player, CR7 has an impeccable lifestyle and his injuries are rare. However, in this case, Lionel Messi will have his say, and his English media, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has taken the lead with the leaders of PSG.

📸 The preparation continues for our Parisians! Check out the best images from Thursday’s training session. ⤵️ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 7, 2022

English media Free Press Journal claims that in order to leave any doubt about his intentions, Lionel Messi allegedly let Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos know that if he signed Cristiano Ronaldo then he would ask from Paris Saint-Germain immediately. If he is very close to Neymar, and supports the latter internally, the Argentine star has no intention of playing in the same jersey as the one who was for a long time his rival in Madrid and his main competitor in the race for the Ballon d’Or. ‘Gold. At least things are clear, even if for the moment the Parisian leaders have not thought at all about CR7 to come and reinforce the Christophe Galtier workforce.