Foot PSG – PSG: DJ Snake drops a scoop on Cristiano Ronaldo

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi. In all likelihood, in 2018, the capital club could have secured the services of another modern football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. In vain.

Recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the dreams of the QSI era at PSG, undoubtedly. However, the story could have been very different. In 2018, the Portuguese was looking for a new challenge after leaving his mark on Real Madrid for almost ten years. On July 10, 2018, Juventus Turin broke the bank to recruit CR7 for the modest sum of 105 million euros. But the man with five Champions Leagues and as many Ballons d’Or would probably have given Paris Saint-Germain a chance if the capital club had done everything possible to bring him in.

Cristiano Ronaldo was pushing to sign for PSG in 2018





During’a live Twitch with the streamer Gotaga, DJ Snake, very famous French artist, close to PSG, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to sign in France. ” I met Cristiano Ronaldo at the private airport in Ibiza. It was at a time when he had to leave Real Madrid. He wanted to come to PSG. (…) CR7 wanted to come to PSG. I wrote to Nasser “, he detailed the 35-year-old DJ, born in Paris. Incredible but true.

In recent weeks, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has been associated with that of his mentor at Real Madrid, a certain Zinedine Zidane. Something to make all Paris Saint-Germain fans fantasize. But since then, water has flowed under the bridge. The club with ten French championship titles has recruited Lionel Messi. CR7, he should stay at Manchester United under a new coach, Erik ten Hag. But you will have understood it, four years ago, the deal could have been made and the history of PSG be turned upside down with a C1 specialist in its ranks.