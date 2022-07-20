Foot PSG – PSG: Ekitike humiliated Messi, mandatory apology

Freshly arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, Hugo Ekitike will have to make his place in a star workforce, and in particular alongside Lionel Messi. A legend for a time mocked by the new PSG recruit on social networks.

When a new player arrives at a club, the social networks of the rookie in question are necessarily scrutinized, even more so when it comes to a PSG rookie. In recent days, Hugo Ekitike has therefore not been able to avoid the scan of the followers of the club of the French capital. And the least we can say is that the virtual investigators have found something to make the buzz. Since in several shares of tweets, Ekitike did not hesitate to indirectly make fun of… Lionel Messi, his new teammate at PSG, twice.





A first time when the former Reims striker shared a photo in which we see Messi sitting in a cart pulled by Mbappé, to show that the Argentinian had been overtaken by the French striker last season. Then a second time, when Ekitike trolled Messi by liking a photo in which Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo carry their teams at arm’s length. Proof that Ekitike has more of a penchant for CR7 than for Messi.

Ekitike mocks Messi

Suffice to say that the new PSG recruit will have to make himself small for his first steps in the Parisian locker room, especially with Lionel Messi. Fan of Mbappé, the 20-year-old striker will now do everything to find a place in the PSG attack in the middle of Messi, but also Mbappé or Neymar. Recruited as part of a one-year loan with a purchase option of 30 million euros, the former nugget from Reims will have to quickly make his mark if he does not want to experience a complicated first year. Paris, where he surely hopes to see the real Messi again, the one the Parc des Princes has not yet seen… After a first season of adaptation in Paris and with the World Cup in Qatar in sight, the former legend du Barça will want to find its true level with the objective of bringing PSG to the Champions League, and to silence Ekitike.