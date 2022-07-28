Foot PSG – PSG: Fired by Messi, he comes back even stronger!

The summer of 2021 was that of Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG. Pablo Sarabia left through the back door, before returning through the big one this summer.

Sure of his shot, Christophe Galtier arrived at Paris Saint-Germain with a system in mind to be the most efficient and effective this season. A tactic with necessarily enormous imperatives, since the champion of France has in his line of attack three players who are often reluctant to make defensive efforts: Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. A fact to take into account and which leaves only crumbs to the competitors in attack. For the moment, Mauro Icardi is still there, and Luis Campos is unable to bring in the additional element in attack after the failure of Gianluca Scamacca. Doubt remains regarding Arnaud Kalimuendo. But there is a player who manages to pull out of the game during this preparation, it is Pablo Sarabia.

The crossover with Lionel Messi

A player almost forgotten by Parisian supporters, but who left discreetly in the summer of 2021. The Spaniard had been notified of the exit when Lionel Messi had signed for PSG, no place being planned for the former FC Sevilla in the squad. He then joined Sporting Portugal on a very convincing loan. His return to Paris was also discreet, but with his goals and his decisive actions during the tour of Japan, Sarabia was remembered fondly by the followers of the capital club. Enough to allow him to have playing time this season, to take on this role of offensive joker thanks to his versatility, and thus to avoid a transfer.





It’s a serious possibility for former PSG captain Eric Rabesandratana. “ He can adapt, he has the qualities for it. He’s a finisher. His goal from the right against Urawa is not insignificant: it’s a good strike, balanced, in the spirit of the game. It’s an additional asset for the team, and he has a great state of mind “, underlined the consultant in the columns of Parisian. An outing that reminds us that PSG lost a weight left-hander with Angel Di Maria, even if Lionel Messi also has an exceptional left leg.

A sale at 20 ME, PSG is thinking about it

At 30, Pablo Sarabia displays his ambitions in any case, and considers himself to be “ in the best period of his career “. Always called with La Roja, the offensive troublemaker scores points but it can be a double-edged sword. Indeed, PSG are well aware that a sale of Sarabia would be quite easy to conclude, knowing that the Spaniard is fit, has a positive value and can adapt to many clubs, especially in La Liga or Portugal. A sale at 20 million euros is envisaged by Luis Campos in the event of a transfer, even if by his performances and his irreproachable attitude, the Spaniard is making Christophe Galtier and PSG think.