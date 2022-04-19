Foot PSG – PSG fires Lionel Messi’s bodyguards!

Often singled out for its nuisance power in the locker room, the South American clan is set to lose very big this summer.

In the sweep planned by Paris SG to reorganize the club at all levels, a special wagon is chartered for Argentine players. First news according to L’Equipe, Lionel Messi is not concerned and the seven-time Ballon d’Or will honor his second and last year of contract at PSG. After a missed first season, like his disappointing performance against OM this Sunday, the former Barcelona player wants to show another face and he therefore intends to wear Paris SG in 2022-2023. On the other hand, it will be without his lieutenants.

Di Maria wanted to stay, PSG said no

Indeed, L’Equipe confirms this Tuesday, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi are clearly pushed out. The most obvious departure is that of El Fideo, which is coming to the end of its contract. The striker, often decisive in major European matches upon his arrival, was a sure bet behind the stars. It was before his season where he fell in the hierarchy of Mauricio Pochettino, but also in his performances and his statistics on the ground. Result, if last October, he had approached PSG to discuss a final extension and the door seemed open, it suddenly closed. Despite the desire of the former Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi made it clear that the discussions were broken, and that Di Maria would leave, perhaps through the back door after seven seasons at Paris SG .





A departure that will not bring a penny to PSG, unlike the other two expected. Indeed, the Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes files are now considered priorities. The striker is a terrible fiasco symbolized by his transparent season, between his couple problem revealed in the public square and his catastrophic performance. From now on, he enters at the end of the match to simply tread the lawn for a few moments, and Leonardo will absolutely have to sell him to limit the breakage. A continuation of the adventure seems impossible, even if the problem is known: with such a salary, it will not be easy to relocate the former captain of Inter Milan, even if he keeps a good rating in Italy.

Paredes sent to the pool table

Regarding Paredes, the player that Antero Henrique had brought in for a crazy sum in the winter of 2019, it is not necessarily his services that are in question. The midfielder was sometimes able to make himself useful by his quality of passing and his aggressiveness, which made him the lieutenant of Lionel Messi at PSG but also in the Argentine selection. A little too much in the eyes of some, underlines L’Equipe, and the Parisian locker room does not really appreciate this still personalized Lionel Messi, which would almost make Paredes untouchable. The Parisian management understood that this had to stop, and the player was therefore sent to have his pubalgia operated on, so that he could be sold more easily this summer, and bring some calm back to the PSG locker room. Even if it means leaving Lionel Messi as the only Argentinian, which has never happened since the arrival of QSI in Paris, with Javier Pastore, Ezequiel Lavezzi then Angel Di Maria who launched Argentinian fashion in the French capital.