Foot PSG – PSG: Galtier challenges Neymar, Rothen will not like

Completely satisfied with Neymar’s performance, Christophe Galtier challenged him. The Paris Saint-Germain coach wonders if the Brazilian can win the record number of assists in a Ligue 1 season. A performance that belongs in particular to Jérôme Rothen, great detractor of the Parisian number 10.

Paris Saint-Germain may well have upset Neymar. After rumors that the management wanted to push him out, the Brazilian striker is making an excellent start to the season. His stats are already impressive as the former Blaugrana has five goals and six assists in the league. At this rate, Neymar could explode the record for the number of offerings in a Ligue 1 season. In any case, this is the challenge launched by his coach Christophe Galtier this Friday at a press conference.

Neymar rushes to the record

” He makes an extraordinary start to the season, he is a scorer and a passerpraised the Paris Saint-Germain coach. There is a record of 18 assists in Ligue 1, held by Angel Di Maria (2015-2016) and Jérôme Rothen (2002-2003). Is this a goal for him? I do not know. He is capable of altruism, of playing for his partners and, if the partner is better placed than him, he will make the right move. Note that Jérôme Rothen’s performance is not official, the LFP having started counting assists from 2007.





But there is no doubt that the faithful detractor of Neymar would not be delighted to see the international auriverde steal the record. ” Why over the five years at PSG, has he never arrived so sharp? Simply because there was no World Cup in Novemberrecently criticized the RMC consultant. (…) When the pace picks up in September, with matches of a different intensity than what we’ve seen since the start of the season, without insulting the clubs concerned, we’ll see if it doesn’t. get lost as has been the case for five years, or if he will continue to try to serve Mbappé as best he can. Another challenge to the Parisian star.